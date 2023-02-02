4 batters who have scored a 200 in ODIs and a 100 in T20Is

Batters from different parts of the world have tormented bowlers with their phenomenal performances in the last decade of cricket. The ICC's rule changes have further helped batters post unimaginable totals in T20Is and ODIs of late.

A few decades ago, scoring a double hundred in ODI was considered impossible. Fans had the same assumption about scoring a century in T20I cricket. However, in the 2020s, it is not uncommon to see a batter score a 200 in ODIs and a 100 in T20Is.

In this listicle, we will look at the four batters who have achieved the feat of recording a double ton in ODI matches and a half-century in T20I games.

#1 Shubman Gill - Youngest of the batters to score T20I hundred and ODI double hundred

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI (Image: Getty)

Shubman Gill joined the elite club of batters yesterday with a century in the third T20I against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Interestingly, Gill has now scored a T20I hundred and an ODI double hundred in the space of a few days.

The young Indian opener played a fantastic innings of 208 runs in a 50-over game against the Blackcaps on January 18, 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. He then scored 126 runs off 63 balls in a T20I match against New Zealand on February 1, 2023.

Fans should note that the rising star of Indian cricket achieved this mega feat at the age of 23 years only.

#2 Chris Gayle

Afghanistan v West Indies - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 (Image: Getty)

Former West Indies captain Chris Gayle was the first batter to score a double hundred in Cricket World Cup matches. Playing against Zimbabwe in the 2015 Cricket World Cup, Gayle played a 215-run knock, his best in ODI cricket.

Gayle also scored a century in the T20 World Cup. In the first match of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, the Universe Boss aggregated 117 runs against hosts South Africa. Nine years later, he played a knock of 100* against England in the T20 World Cup 2016.

#3 Martin Guptill

New Zealand batter Martin Guptill also has a double hundred in Cricket World Cup matches to his name. He achieved the feat against the West Indies in the quarterfinals of the 2015 World Cup, scoring 237 runs for the Blackcaps.

Guptill has two T20I hundreds to his name as well. He scored 101* against South Africa at Buffalo Park in 2012 and 105 against Australia at Eden Park in 2018.

#4 Rohit Sharma

Current Indian captain Rohit Sharma was the first Asian player to achieve this feat. He owns the record for the most double hundreds (3) in ODI cricket history. Sharma scored 209 against Australia in 2013, 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 and 208* versus Sri Lanka in 2017.

Sharma also has four T20I centuries to his name, the most by any batter in the shortest format of the game. He recorded scores of 106 against South Africa in 2015, 118 against Sri Lanka in 2017, 100* against England in 2018, and 111* against the West Indies again in 2018.

