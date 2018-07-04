Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 current cricketers who could break Aaron Finch's record of the highest individual score

Kaushik
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.43K   //    04 Jul 2018, 15:35 IST

CRICKET-ZIM-AUS-T20
The right-hander smashed 16 fours and 10 sixes against Zimbabwe

Australian opening batsman, Aaron Finch, smashed the Zimbabwe bowlers to all the parts of the Harare Sports Club as he delivered an exquisite display of fierce hitting on Tuesday (July 04). He coupled brute force with exemplary skills so as to manoeuvre the ball expertly through the gaps, muscling his way to a record-breaking 172 off just 76 balls.

Finch was also involved in a record opening partnership of 223 runs with Big Bash sensation, D’Arcy Short, which is now the highest in T20 international cricket for any wicket. hosts Zimbabwe looked no match for the mighty Kangaroos, as they succumbed to a 100-run defeat despite getting off to a flyer in the second innings of the game. 

Finch was in utmost control of the game and looked solid throughout, smashing a total of 16 fours and 10 sixes in his flabbergasting innings. He bettered his own previous record in the format, which came back in 2013, when he had scored 156 against England.

The right-hander missed out on becoming highest individual scorer across T20 cricket by a slim margin of 3 runs. Chris Gayle’s innings of unbeaten 175 runs that hit for RCB in the 2013 edition of IPL against Pune Warriors India remains at the top of the list. Ironically, it was Finch who lead the hapless PWI side that was taken to the cleaners by Gayle in that splendid innings.

Though it might sound unlikely at the moment, a number of current international batsmen have the ability to go one step ahead of this innings from the Australian. Here is the list of four players who could give Finch's record a run for its money.

Note: All stats are accurate as of 3rd July 2018

#4 Martin Guptill

New Zealand v South Africa - 4th ODI
Guptill is one of the few batsmen who has scored 200 in the ODI format

Currently, the highest international run-scorer in the shortest format of the game, Martin Guptill packs the ability to steer past Finch's record of 172. In a T20I career that has spanned over 9 years, Guptill has scored a couple of centuries and 14 half-centuries to date.

The Kiwi opener is someone who plays straight batted shots with an exemplary degree of perfection. This continues to be his prime strength in the limited overs cricket, making him a great stroke-maker at the top of the order. When in flow, he becomes unstoppable and can take on any bowling attack, right from the word go.

The right-handed batsman is ranked 6th in the current T20I rankings.

With the knack of batting across all the innings, Guptill surely is a contender of breaking Finch's stupendous record. His ability to play with hard hands, coupled with his rich experience in the format, makes him a player to watch out for in T20 cricket.

 

Page 1 of 4 Next
Tri-series in Zimbabwe 2018 Indian Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Rohit Sharma Jos Buttler
Shortest cricketers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 instances when the overconfidence of cricketers backfired
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who outdid their fathers
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen who shrugged off poor form by excelling in a...
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who were forced to retire because of health...
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen who can break Rohit Sharma's ODI record of 264
RELATED STORY
10 Times Cricketers Made Their Fans Smile
RELATED STORY
Listing the cricketers with highest scores in T20Is by...
RELATED STORY
Lowest T20I totals by the top 10 teams
RELATED STORY
Highest Test partnerships by Indians in New Zealand
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Match 1 | Sun, 01 Jul
PAK 182/4 (20.0 ov)
ZIM 108/10 (17.5 ov)
Pakistan win by 74 runs
PAK VS ZIM live score
Match 2 | Mon, 02 Jul
PAK 116/10 (19.5 ov)
AUS 117/1 (10.5 ov)
Australia win by 9 wickets
PAK VS AUS live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
AUS 229/2 (20.0 ov)
ZIM 129/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia win by 100 runs
AUS VS ZIM live score
Match 4 | Today
ZIM 162/4 (20.0 ov)
PAK 163/3 (19.1 ov)
Pakistan win by 7 wickets
ZIM VS PAK live score
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Fri, 06 Jul, 08:00 AM
Zimbabwe
Australia
ZIM VS AUS preview
Final | Sun, 08 Jul, 08:00 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us