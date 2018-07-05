4 England players who should stand tall to register a win in the 2nd T20I.

Madras Charan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 136 // 05 Jul 2018, 21:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Will the real England please stand up?

England had a bitter start to their high core series against the in-form India. Team India registered a comprehensive win against the English men. Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul made the win comfortable. Jos Buttler, the lone warrior, scored a well composed 69 at Manchester. He lacked support from the other end, helping England set a target of 160. The English men outperformed Australia in June but failed to make an impact in their 1st T20i against India.

Eoin Morgan needs to sit down along with his men and draw some strategies to tackle the spin duos. There are some batting order debacles in the playing 11. The likes of Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales, who had a fair amount of success opening the innings, are now playing in the middle. Joe Root, the experienced campaigner, has a pale T20 record and the team needs to look beyond him in the shorter format.

Here is the list of players who need to step in.

#4 Alex Hales.

Alex Hales.

The dashing England batsman who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League made his T20i debut way back in 2011 against India. He then went on to cement his spot in the national squad in the limited overs format.

Hales is an integral part of the national squad. He now plays at No.3 spot in ODI 's and T20i's giving away his opening spot to Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler respectively. He came into the limelight when he scored 94 against Australia in T20.

Hales was ranked No.1 in T20i for a long while. Alex made his IPL debut this year against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur. IPL franchises are harsh towards Hales as he went unsold every time he was up for grabs. This year he was draft as a replacement for David Warner and got just a handful of games. Playing at No.3 Hales needs to step in for the team's cause. Alex Hales overall performance:

ODI's: Matches- 65, Runs- 2302.

T20i's: Matches- 54, Runs- 1513.