Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: 4 possible India changes for the series decider

Hari Prashad
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
9.96K   //    15 Jul 2018, 21:11 IST

England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
A match-winning century from the England's star batsman

After a convincing victory in the 1st ODI at Trent Bridge, India lost the chance to clinch the series at Lord's, losing by a healthy margin of 86 runs. In a must-win game for the home team, the England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bat first on an unusually dry Lord's pitch.

England had a good start in the powerplay, reaching 69 runs for no loss in 10 overs. However, the damage was inflicted by the Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, dismissing both the openers in quick succession. Struggling at 86-2, Joe Root and Morgan led England's recovery with a 103-run partnership for the 3rd wicket.

Root tackled Kuldeep very well at first and attacked him towards the end of his spell. A resilient century from him, and a rapid 31-ball 50* from Willey propelled England to 322-7.

A flunked chase

With a daunting task of chasing 323, India made a solid start until they lost Rohit, Dhawan and Rahul cheaply in a span of 3 overs. With the chase master, Virat Kohli, at the crease, Suresh Raina played a supportive role to rebuild the Indian innings. Due to an unusually hot English summer, the pitch at Lord's looked sticky and provided more assistance for the spinners.

England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Moeen Ali picked up the important wicket of Virat, which lead to England's victory

Unfortunately, Virat didn't last long in the chase, and was out LBW against his RCB team-mate Moeen Ali. After the loss of Virat, the Indian team lost their way in the chase as Plunkett rattled the middle order with 4 wickets in the match.

Joe Root was presented with Man of the Match award for his match-winning century against Kuldeep and Co. Though India lost the match, Kohli will be looking to seal the series in the decider, continuing his unbeaten run as captain in ODI series.

For India to clinch the series, they will be looking upon for these possible changes in the ODI XI in the 3rd match:

#4 Dinesh Karthik in for Suresh Raina

India v Bangladesh - Twenty 20 cricket matc
Dinesh Karthik can be an ideal replacement for Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina looked rusty in the 2nd ODI against England, struggling against both the spinners and pace bowlers. In his innings of 46 off 63 balls, he was dropped twice by England team before getting knocked over by Rashid.

Dinesh Karthik would be an ideal replacement for Raina. He was in imperious form in the IPL, racking up 498 runs at an average of 49.8 in 16 innings. Karthik will offer solidity in middle order and will relish his role as a finisher at the end of the innings along with Dhoni and Pandya.

With Karthik in team as a wicket-keeper, Virat can even derive a 6th bowler from Dhoni, who is indeed a decent medium-pace bowler which will be suitable for the English conditions.

Page 1 of 4 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli Bhuvneshwar Kumar
England vs India 2018: Ranking India's top 5 players from...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 3rd T20I: 3 Unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, T20 series- Rating the performance of...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Predicted XI of both teams for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India-England Combined ODI XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 things we learnt from the T20I...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 Player battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
2 changes India should make in the Playing XI to win the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 problems India might face in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 reasons why India will dominate...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st T20I | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us