4 famous players who studied at the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
60   //    11 Oct 2018, 10:18 IST

Enter caption

The game of cricket demands hard work, dedication, and commitment since early childhood in order to be successful. The players are unable to complete their formal education since cricket takes a lot of time away from studies. Few players like Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble completed their engineering and yet made their name as a cricketer.

There have been few cricket players who went to prestigious institutions such as Oxford University and Cambridge University in England. They finished their studies and also played for their national sides.


#4 Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Pataudi striking a pose
Pataudi striking a pose

Mansoor was nicknamed the ‘Tiger Pataudi’ by his teammates. He made his debut against England in 1961. At 21, he was the youngest player to lead the Indian cricket team. Overall, he played 46 Test matches for India.

He studied at Lockers Park Prep school in Hertfordshire, England and for his college; he went to Balliol College, Oxford. Khan studied Arabic and French and was an excellent student.

Besides cricket, he represented Oxford University in hockey and billiards. Pataudi also played football as a midfielder.


#3 Majid Khan

Majid with his fan
Majid with his fan

Majid Khan made his debut for Pakistan against Australia in 1964. His career spanned 19 years, but he could only play 63 Test matches. He was one of the first batsmen who did not believe in the footwork. Later, Virender Sehwag proved him right by following his batting style.

His father Jahangir Khan was an illustrious player of Cambridge University during the 1930s. Khan was the cousin brother of Imran Khan. Majid studied at the Cambridge University and led their team ‘Cambridge Blue’ from 1971 to 1972.

They called him the ‘Majestic Khan’ because of his ability to devastate any bowling attack. 

Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi Imran Khan Greatest Cricketers of All Time Leisure Reading
Pravir Rai
ANALYST
I am an IT professional and a writer.
