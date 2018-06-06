4 greats who have never scored a Test hundred on Indian soil

Indian sub-continent proved to be a tough nut to crack for these legends.

Sub-continent has always been a ‘do not go to’ place for batsmen from foreign countries. Over the years, we have seen how visiting teams fail to adapt to the spin-friendly conditions and find themselves unable to withstand the spinners who can turn the ball miles. Even after playing here for a number of years, spin still remains a big mystery which the foreign batsmen have not deciphered yet.

Just like Indian batsmen find it a great success to score a hundred on lively pitches overseas, similarly, it is a notable feat for batsmen from Non-Asian countries to score a hundred on the Indian soil. Even those who have been the best in the business have found it extremely tough to score runs in India and as result, their record in India does not reflect their reputation at all. One possible reason for their failure in Indian conditions is the inability to pick the variations of the spinners.

In this article, we will take a look at 4 greats of the game who could never score a hundred on the Indian soil.

Note: Only those players who have scored 7000 or more Test runs, 15 or more hundreds and played at least 3 Test matches in India have been considered here.

#4 Chris Gayle

The King of Kingston Chris Gayle is arguably the most popular overseas player in the IPL. He has captivated the Indian crowd with his brutal hitting and has provided great entertainment over the years.

However, you might not know that in red-ball cricket on the Indian soil, Gayle has never reached the 3-figure mark. Gayle has toured India twice in his career for Test matches (2002 and 2013) and has played 5 Tests scoring 257 runs at an average of 28. His highest score in India was 88.

Gayle is one of the 4 batsmen to score 2 triple hundreds in Test cricket. His first triple ton came against South Africa at Guyana in 2005. 5 years later, he followed it up with a scintillating 333 against Sri Lanka at Galle.