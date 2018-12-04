4 batting greats who never scored an ODI century against India

Brian Lara

ODI cricket, which made its entry in 1971, is considered a relatively traditional format of the game. ODIs were played sparingly in the late 70s and early 80s, but started to gain popularity in the next decade when cricket was played for the first time in colored clothing and with the white ball.

The 1990s and 2000s saw a bunch of legends make their mark in the then shortest format, and piled up some records which were hitherto unthinkable.

In the early days, a strike rate around 70 was considered quite good. But the dynamics of the game changed completely post 2010, and now 80 is considered the bare minimum.

To be remembered as a great ODI player, you have to score runs against all oppositions across the globe, and also do well at the World Cup. In this article, we will take a look at 4 players who achieved a lot of success in their careers but never scored an ODI century against the Indian team

Note: Only those players who have played more than 150 ODIs have been considered here.

#4 Michael Hussey

Mike Hussey

Micheal Hussey, popularly called 'Mr.Cricket; because of his approach towards the game, was a late bloomer. He made his debut after the age of 30 and yet had a very successful career in all formats of the game.

Hussey's role was of critical importance to the Australian middle order during their era of domination, as his ability to pace the innings was considered as the best in the business. In his ODI career, Hussey played 185 ODIs for Australia scoring 5442 runs at an average nearing 48.

However, Mr. Cricket never went past the three-figure mark against the Indians in ODI cricket. He played 21 matches against them, scoring 7 fifties at an average of 59, but couldn't get to that magical 100 mark.

Hussey is a very popular figure in India, having played for the CSK for a number of years.

