4 cricketers who may not find a place in the 2019 World Cup Indian squad

Shubham Singh FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 195 // 10 Sep 2018, 17:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Yuvraj Singh had a lukewarm IPL, this season

Well, ICC World Cup 2019, is just 8 months away. Thus, all the teams featuring in England and Wales next year have started gearing up for Cricket's biggest extravaganza.

Unlike the previous World Cup featuring 12 teams, this World Cup will have only 10 teams. India as usual, will start the tournament as one of the favorites to win the cup. The 2-time world cup winners were knocked out in the semifinals by the Aussies, in the previous edition of World Cup. Thus, once again under the leadership of the 'run machine', Virat Kohli, Indian fans will be hoping to lift the trophy for the third time.

While certain faces are fixed in the squad for 2019's World cup, the selection committee may surprise us by selecting few Uncapped players in the squad. However, it is likely that certain big names may miss the World Cup next year.

So, today I present to you 4 Indian player who may not get a place in the 2019 World cup squad.

#4 Ravichandran Ashwin

R Ashwin may not be selected in the Indian squad for next year's World Cup

R Ashwin, one of the best spinners of the current generation, has been instrumental in many Indian victories. However, India's new strategy of giving wrist spinners more priority, plus, Ashwin's given form in the limited over cricket has led to the ouster of the off-spinner from the side.

And, given the outstanding performance of Kuldeep and Chahal, the new spin twins of India, plus, the pacers-friendly wickets in England, a place in the World Cup squad for the off-spinner looks distant.

#3 Suresh Raina

S Raina may miss the bus for next year's extravaganza

Suresh Raina is one of the best T20 players of the Indian side. However, his poor form, plus his everlasting problems with the short ball, led to the ouster of the left-handed batsman from the National side. Though he is constantly a part of T20 side, a place in the World Cup squad looks distant right now.

Also, with selectors keen on giving chances to the young brigade, it seems that the left-hander may miss the bus for next year's World Cup.

#2 Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir, as of now, feature in the domestic circuit regularly

Gautam Gambhir has been India's man for the finals. He performed brilliantly in both the finals of 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 WC.

But, the possibility of the opener featuring in the squad of next year's World Cup looks dismal. Gambhir used to be a vital cog of the Indian side and was instrumental in many big victories. However, given his poor performance in this year's IPL, a place in the squad looks nearly impossible.

#1 Yuvraj Singh

Indian fans want to see him in the WC squad next year

Yuvraj Singh, a legend of Indian cricket, was instrumental in two World Cup victories. In 2007 T20 WC, he smashed 6 sixes in 6 balls while in 2011 WC, he impressed with both bat and ball and was rightfully adjudged the Man of the tournament.

However, the poor form of the left-hander led to his ouster from the team. And, given his recent lukewarm IPL, a place in the next year's World Cup squad looks highly unlikely.