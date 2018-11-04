4 former Indian captains with highest batting averages in the World Cup

The Indian cricket team has produced several phenomenal batsmen in the international arena. However, not every batsman has been able to withstand the pressure of performing in the biggest cricketing tournament - The World Cup and has failed to prove his prowess as a batsman in this coveted tournament.

On the contrary, though, there have been legends who have not only showcased their class, skill, and temperament on the grandest stage but have also shown to the world that they have 'nerves of steel'. Here are top 4 former Indian Captains who have performed consistently in the world cup matches with the bat.

#4 MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a name that needs no introduction. He is certainly one of the greatest limited overs batsmen to have ever played the game. Dhoni's ability to finish matches earned him the title of ' the finisher' of the Indian team. Dhoni has impressed every cricket fan with his attacking batting style, scoring more than 10000 ODI runs at an incredible average of 50.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has been a consistent performer with the bat in the world cup matches. Dhoni has represented India in 20 World cup matches, scoring 507 runs at an average of 42.25, including a match-winning 91 not out against Sri Lanka in the final of the 2011 World cup.

#3 Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly was one of the most elegant and classy left-handed batsmen to play the game. Ganguly was best known for his aggressive captaincy and batting which grabbed attention from all corners of the world.

He scored more than 11000 ODI runs among which 1006 runs came in world cup matches at an average of 55.88 in the 21 world cup games he played for India. Under his captaincy, India made it to the finals of the 2003 World cup.

