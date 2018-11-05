4 Indian cricketers whose ODI careers seem to have ended

Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina have been dropped from the Indian ODI team due to poor performances

Presently, the Indian team is in its most prominent form. Overcoming all the barriers, the Indian players have consistently dominated the opposition teams. Its credit goes to those stars who took the level of Indian cricket from ground to sky.

Led by Viv Richards, the West Indian team during the 19th century showed dominance by remaining at the no 1 spot for a long time. During their era, they had the most star-studded line-up which comprised big guns like Malcolm Marshall, Curtly Ambrose, and many more. The same legacy is now being carried forward by India. Kapil Dev‘s men inspired the entire nation to adopt the cricketing culture. However, it was Sourav Ganguly who revolutionized the Indian team which currently is being led by Virat Kohli.

The Indian team have outplayed all the teams at home and have improved their performance overseas as well. But, success does not come without bold decisions and the Indian team management has taken several bold decisions in the recent past which has led to the exit of various top stars of the country.

It seems like those stars’ ODI career is on the verge of extinction due to their continuous failures. Here are the 4 Indian cricketers whose ODI careers have potentially ended -

#4 Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma last played an ODI in the year 2016 against Australia

Ishant Sharma has continued to show his class in the longest form of the game. He is playing the lead role for India’s bowling line-up in the Test format. But due to his bad performances in limited overs cricket, he is being ignored by the selectors.

Ishant last played an ODI match for India on 23 January 2016 at the Sydney Cricket Ground against the mighty Australian side. Australia outperformed the Indian side that year by winning this ODI series by 4-1. Even though Ishant emerged out as the leading wicket-taker in that series, he didn’t get much chance pertaining to his injury issues.

He has bagged 115 wickets so far from his 80 ODI matches averaging 30.98 runs per wicket. Due to the rise of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant may not get any further chances in this format. Hence, it looks like the ODI career of Ishant Sharma has ended.

