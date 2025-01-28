4 Indian cricketers to win the ICC Cricketer and Test Cricketer of the Year Award in the same year ft. Jasprit Bumrah

While performing for your country is of utmost importance for a cricketer, getting recognition for the same is just the cherry on top. And that’s what the International Cricket Council (ICC) does by awarding the finest cricketers across all formats every year.

It is an honor to receive the award but feels even more precious when a cricketer is awarded two titles in the same year. And that’s what has happened this time, for the year 2024, as India’s star cricketer Jasprit Bumrah bagged two valuable awards.

While he received the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Award for his dominance in the longest format of the game, he also earned the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, also known as the ICC Cricketer of the Year award.

Bumrah was outstanding with the ball across all formats in 2024 and also came up with some key contributions with the bat whenever necessary.

On that note, let’s look at four Indian cricketers who have bagged the ICC Cricketer of the Year and the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year awards in the same year:

#4 Rahul Dravid (2004)

Former India captain Rahul Dravid won the two prestigious awards in the year 2004. Fondly dubbed as ‘The Wall’ by fans, Dravid’s heroics in the longest format of the game are known to all, and he put out one of his finest performances in 2004.

The former India head coach played 12 Tests that year, scoring 946 runs at an average of 63.06, including two centuries and four fifties. His highest score in Test cricket that year came against Pakistan in Rawalpindi as he notched up a humungous 270(495), helping India get to a first-innings total of 600 after the hosts’ 224.

Overall, Dravid finished with 1971 runs in 43 international matches, Tests and ODIs combined. He hit three hundreds and a massive 14 half-centuries, hitting 207 fours and five sixes. Since the T20I format wasn’t introduced in 2004, Dravid finished with 1025 runs in 31 ODIs.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin (2016)

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, who very recently announced his retirement from international cricket, won the esteemed awards in the year 2016. Ashwin played his last international game against Australia and ended his career after the third Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Test at The Gabba.

Ashwin finished the year 2016 with 72 wickets in just 12 Tests, including eight five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls. He also added 612 runs to his account, including two half-centuries.

Ashwin played only two ODIs and picked up two wickets while he played 17 T20Is, taking 23 scalps and registering bowling figures of 4/8 that year. Overall, the now 38-year-old played 31 international matches and picked up 97 wickets.

#2 Virat Kohli (2018)

Former India skipper and one of the finest players to have lifted the bat, Virat Kohli scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win back-to-back ICC Cricketer of the Year Awards in 2017 and 2018. The latter year also saw him win the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Award, making it a highlight of his career.

Kohli became only the second cricketer after Ricky Ponting to earn the Sir Garfield Sobers recognition consecutively, and the third cricketer overall to win it twice.

Kohli had a phenomenal 2018, as he scored 2735 runs in 37 matches across all three formats at an exceptional average of 68.37, including a whopping 11 centuries and nine fifties.

As for his exploits in Test cricket, the Delhi-born cricketer notched up 1322 runs in 24 innings of 13 matches, with his highest score in 2018 being 153. Kohli batted at a brilliant average of 55.08 and his heroics included five hundreds and as many half-centuries in the longest format of the game.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah (2024)

Words fall short to describe Bumrah’s tremendous performances across all formats this year. He emerged as not just the finest bowler in Tests, but across formats while also contributing massively to India’s title-winning run at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Seeing him perform this year, almost all the fans and cricket pundits were sure of one thing- that Bumrah indeed was the ‘GOAT’ a.k.a. Greatest of All Time.

Though India lost the crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 to Australia this time, Bumrah kept India’s hopes alive and bowling became the team’s strongest department in every game he participated in.

The 31-year-old played 13 Tests and picked up 71 wickets, including five five-wicket hauls. In a total of 21 international matches played this season, Bumrah scalped 86 wickets, with all his fifers coming in the red-ball format.

