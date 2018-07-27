4 Indian pacers who should be picked for the 2019 World Cup

The Cricket World Cup is one of the biggest sporting events in the world and certainly the biggest carnival in the Cricket World. The mega event will be held next year in England and it is less than 12 months away. All the teams are preparing for the World Cup and Team India is no exception. Currently, the Indian team is in England and this England tour will be beneficial for the World Cup next year as most of the players will gather a handy knowledge about the pitches and conditions there.

At present, India is the 2nd ranked ODI team just behind the leader England. Having a well-balanced team with several star players, Team India is definitely the World Cup title contender. As a matter of fact, in the last few years, India has improved significantly in the bowling department and a talented pool of fast bowlers have emerged in Indian cricket setup. The World Cup will be held in England, where the pitches are pace bowling friendly. Hence, the Indian pacers will play a consequential role if the Men in Blue want to win the cup for the third time.

Here, we discuss four Indian pacers who should be in the World cup squad next year:

#4 Shivam Mavi

Shivam Mavi

The under19 star is a gifted fast bowler with a good speed. The youngster was instrumental to the success of the Indian U19 Cricket team that lifted the U19 World Cup earlier this year. The 19 years old pacer can constantly bowl at 140 kph speed and can trouble the batsmen in pace bowling friendly English pitches.

Though Mavi is an uncapped player, he had a good IPL season this year. Kolkata Knight Riders purchased him for Rupees 3 crore and he represented them in 9 matches. Therefore, selectors should consider this youngster for the World Cup next year. He can be a real threat against any opponent if he gains some international experience.

