Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: 4 Indian players who can shine in the 4th Test against England 

Avik Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.64K   //    24 Aug 2018, 19:28 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Five
Kohli's India can level the series

India won the 3rd Test comfortably and bounced back in the Test series. However, Kohli's men are still trailing the series 1-2 and they need to win the remaining two matches to secure a series victory. Hence, if India can replicate the performance of the Trent Bridge Test match, then they can certainly win this Test series.

India was exceptional in the last match and they performed well in every department. As a matter of fact, slip fielding was a major issue in the first two Test matches and the Indian slip fielders dropped many catches. But the slip fielding improved marginally in the last Test match. Additionally, the batting gave a headache to India in first two games, but the batsmen did well at Trent Bridge. Similarly, the Indian batsmen are expected to perform well in the next game.

The performance of Indian bowlers was top-notch in the last game. In fact, they did extremely well in the first two Tests but the poor batting was responsible for India's two defeats. Likewise, they are predicted to continue the good form in the next two matches and the inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah in the squad has strengthened the bowling attack.

Here we discuss four Indian players who can shine in the 4th Test match.

#4 Ajinkya Rahane

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day One
Ajinkya Rahane got back to form

The Indian vice-captain was going through a rough patch with the bat but he scored useful runs in the third Test match. He scored a total of 120 runs and he will play a crucial role in the remaining Test matches. In all honesty, if India wants to win this Test series, then Rahane needs to deliver with the bat.

Rahane has been a key batsman of the Indian middle order in the longest format of cricket in the last few years. He has played some noteworthy big knocks in overseas countries. He has scored 2,883 runs in 44 Test matches and he has a batting average of 43.68. He looked in good touch at the Trent Bridge and built an important partnership with Virat Kohli.




1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya BCCI Cricketers of the Week
Avik Das
ANALYST
Avik is a Sports enthusiast. He loves Football, Cricket, Pro-Wrestling and MMA. Writing is his passion. His articles will provide the readers fascinating reports on Football, Cricket and WWE.
3 opening pairs India can try for the 4th Test against...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 4th Test: India's Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
2 probable India changes for the 4th Test against England
RELATED STORY
Ind vs Eng 2018: 2 Indian players who should have been...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 3rd Test: Rating the Indian Players
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018: Number Nuggets - Key differences...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test : Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018, third Test: Preview 
RELATED STORY
India's predicted XI for the 4th Test against England
RELATED STORY
India vs England 4th Test: Preview, Head to head, Team...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us