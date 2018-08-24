England vs India 2018: 4 Indian players who can shine in the 4th Test against England

Kohli's India can level the series

India won the 3rd Test comfortably and bounced back in the Test series. However, Kohli's men are still trailing the series 1-2 and they need to win the remaining two matches to secure a series victory. Hence, if India can replicate the performance of the Trent Bridge Test match, then they can certainly win this Test series.

India was exceptional in the last match and they performed well in every department. As a matter of fact, slip fielding was a major issue in the first two Test matches and the Indian slip fielders dropped many catches. But the slip fielding improved marginally in the last Test match. Additionally, the batting gave a headache to India in first two games, but the batsmen did well at Trent Bridge. Similarly, the Indian batsmen are expected to perform well in the next game.

The performance of Indian bowlers was top-notch in the last game. In fact, they did extremely well in the first two Tests but the poor batting was responsible for India's two defeats. Likewise, they are predicted to continue the good form in the next two matches and the inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah in the squad has strengthened the bowling attack.

Here we discuss four Indian players who can shine in the 4th Test match.

#4 Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane got back to form

The Indian vice-captain was going through a rough patch with the bat but he scored useful runs in the third Test match. He scored a total of 120 runs and he will play a crucial role in the remaining Test matches. In all honesty, if India wants to win this Test series, then Rahane needs to deliver with the bat.

Rahane has been a key batsman of the Indian middle order in the longest format of cricket in the last few years. He has played some noteworthy big knocks in overseas countries. He has scored 2,883 runs in 44 Test matches and he has a batting average of 43.68. He looked in good touch at the Trent Bridge and built an important partnership with Virat Kohli.

