4 Indian players who could be valuable additions to the Global T20 squads

Madras Charan
Top 5 / Top 10
13 Jul 2018, 20:01 IST

Rishab Pant will be a great addition to the Global T20.

Global T20 is the franchise based cricket tournament played in Canada. The 2018 edition marked its start. The league which features five franchises and a Cricket West Indies B team completed its league stage recently. At the end of the group stage, top 4 teams have qualified for the playoffs.

The other two teams to have missed out on a playoff berth are Toronto Nationals and Montreal Tigers. Toronto Nationals which had the likes of Steve Smith and Darren Sammy failed to make an impact this season, finishing sixth.

David Warner's Winnipeg Hawks play their first playoff match against Edmonton Royals. Cricket West Indies B topped the table in the group stage. Every team had a concern about their playing 11 and would have loved to have some Indians on their side.

As some reports evolved during this year's IPL stating a possibility to let at least some domestic players participate in overseas leagues, we take a look at some Indian players who could be valuable additions to the Global T20 franchises.

#4 Shreyas Iyer- Edmonton Royals.

Shreyas Iyer.

Shreyas Iyer, one of the modern greats India has ever seen has missed his national spot for the England series for the T20Is. His class and temperament made him play for the national side earlier this year.

Iyer made his IPL debut against Chennai Super Kings in 2015. 

A stylish stroke-maker, the top-order bat can take the attack to the bowlers in any format of the game. After his performances for the India A side, he made his T20I debut in November 2017 and made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Dharmashala. 

Iyer's recent performances with the bat led the resurgence of the bottom-placed Delhi in the second half of the tournament. 

The Edmonton Royals, led by Sohail Tanvir, finished on the 4th spot in this year's GT20. They lost to David Warner's Winnipeg Hawks in the eliminator. The main reason for their loss was that they didn't have a sufficient number of batsmen who can bat till the end.

Shreyas Iyer could bat at the No.4 spot and help take the burden of the lower middle order. He might well also be a captaincy material for the Royals.

Global T20 Canada 2018 Winnipeg Hawks Cricket Team Montreal Tigers Cricket Team Shreyas Iyer Rishabh Pant
