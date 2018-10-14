4 Indian players who won Man of the Series award in their debut series

A Test cap is a long cherished dream for every cricketer, as it is the culmination of his sheer determination and consistency at the domestic circuit. Even with the growth in the magnitude of limited overs formats, Test cricket continues to appeal and attract, serving as the ultimate test of a player's endurance and athleticism.

There is a lot of pressure on an athlete to kick off his red ball career successfully, to carve a niche in the fraternity and secure his spot in the team. In the words of Virat Kohli, "You just can't explain the satisfaction you get by doing well in Test cricket." And the contentment knows no bounds if you bag the Man of the Series honours in your debut outing.

We present the cases of four Indian players who exhibited great class and consistency in their debut series to end up with apex honours at the end of the tour:

#4 Sourav Ganguly

The Prince of Kolkata made his debut against England in the second Test at Lord's. Trailing 0-1 in the series, India not off to the best of the starts as they lost both the openers quickly and talisman Sachin Tendulkar and captain Mohammad Azharuddin inside another 100 runs. However, it was debutant Ganguly who exhibited steely nerves and remained rock solid on one end. He stitched partnerships with fellow batsmen and ensured that he registered his name on the prestigious Lords Honours board in his first outing in whites notching a glamourous hundred. He combined with fellow debutant and future deputy Rahul Dravid for a crucial 94-run stand for the seventh wicket as the duo enabled India to get an 85-run lead. The match ended in a draw, as English batsmen toiled over 120 overs to save the match.

Ganguly showcased his exuberance in the third Test as well, once again steering the team out of a precarious situation with an impressive hundred, posting a giant 255 run stand with for the 3rd wicket Sachin Tendulkar.

This time round, the southpaw had his share in wickets as well, as he claimed 3 scalps. Ganguly made a contribution of another 48 runs in the second innings, and was awarded the Man of the Match in the game for his all round exploits. He bagged the Man of the Series honours for his maginificent outings at the Lord's and Nottingham.

