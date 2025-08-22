4 Indian players whose siblings you may not know play professional cricket ft. Sanju Samson

Indian wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson is plying his trade in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League for the Kochi Blue Tigers. Notably, his brother Saly Samson is also part of the same team. The duo grabbed everyone's attention in their very first game against Adani Trivandrum Royals.

On the first ball of the game, Sanju Samson threw the ball while fielding to the bowler's end. His elder brother, Saly Samson, collected the ball and completed a run-out. The moment went viral on social media as fans lauded the Samson brothers.

Sanju Samson is participating in the tournament after being picked in India's 2025 Asia Cup squad. The tournament is set to begin on September 9. He may not participate in the entire Kerala Cricket League season as the league stage will end on September 4.

Notably, Sanju Samson is not the only Indian cricketer whose sibling plays professional cricket. In this article, we take a look at four such Indian players whose siblings you may not know play professional cricket.

#4 Rinku Singh

India Cricket - Source: Getty

India batter Rinku Singh's brother Jeetu Singh plays professional cricket. Rinku has been named in the 2025 Asia Cup squad and is currently playing in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League. The left-hander slammed a stunning century in a recent game for the Meerut Mavericks against Gorakhpur Lions. He scored 108 runs off just 48 balls.

Rinku Singh's brother Jeetu Singh is also a cricketer. He is following in the footsteps of his brother. Jeetu has not yet made his debut in domestic cricket. However, he has been actively playing in several local tournaments such as the Aligarh Premier League.

#3 Washington Sundar

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty

All-rounder Washington Sundar could not find a place in the 15-member 2025 Asia Cup squad. However, he has been among the five standby players. Sundar carried out a key role in India's recent Test series against England, which they drew 2-2.

Interestingly, Sundar's sister Manisundar Shailaja is also a professional cricketer. She has represented Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket and made her debut when she was just 11 years old. Shailaja has also worked in cricket broadcasting as a part of Jio Cinema's Tamil commentary team. She has also worked as a show presenter and media presenter in the cricket field.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty

Yashasvi Jaiswal impressed during India's recent England tour. The left-hander, who was part of the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning squad, is among the standby players for the 2025 Asia Cup. Jaiswal's story has been nothing short of inspirational. Despite facing several struggles, he has made it to the top and established himself as a fine young cricketer.

Notably, his elder brother Tejasvi Jaiswal has played a massive role in his journey. Tejasvi also used to play cricket but quit the sport to support Jaiswal due to their family's financial condition. He had quit Mumbai cricket in 2013. However, once his younger brother became an Indian cricketer and things improved, Tejasvi returned to the field.

In 2024, he scored his maiden first-class half-century in the Ranji Trophy. Tejasvi now plays for Tripura. The 28-year-old has scored 164 runs from seven first-class innings so far.

#1 Sanju Samson

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

As mentioned above, Sanju Samson's brother Saly Samson is also a professional cricketer. While Sanju Samson plays for India, Saly Samson is 34 and has represented the Badureliya Sports Club. He is yet to play first-class cricket and has played only List-A and T20 cricket so far.

He has scored 38 runs from six List-A matches. In the ongoing Kerala Cricket League, he put up an exceptional performance against the Adani Trivandrum Royals. Saly Samson, who is the captain of the Kochi Blue Tigers, bowled two overs and gave away just eight runs.

He then slammed an unbeaten half-century as the Tigers won the game by eight wickets. His 30-ball 50 came at a strike-rate of 166.67 with five boundaries and three sixes.

