4 Indian youngsters who should be groomed for the 2019 World Cup

Kovvali Teja FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.91K // 29 Jul 2018, 20:30 IST

The likes of Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, and Siddarth Kaul would all try to make a mark for themselves in the coming few months.

With the 2019 ICC World Cup fast approaching, all the participating nations are busy planning strategies to emerge on top in the competition. Therefore, the upcoming bilateral and multi-nation tournaments have gained extra importance in order to experiment with various styles and tactics.

The coaches and captains are also looking to test out multiple combinations of players in order to know the best fit. In addition to the regulars, the teams are willing to give sufficient chances to the bench strength to prove their mettle and justify the selectors' faith in them.

India too is no different and would love to give enough exposure to a handful of players to keep its guns in all readiness, cometh the battle for the much-coveted trophy.

While grooming the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Zaheer Khan, and Ashish Nehra paid good dividends in the 2003 World Cup, the then young Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin made crucial contributions whenever presented with an opportunity during the 2011 World Cup which proved the fact that investing time in young cricketers does turn out to be a smart move.

With less than 10 months to go to the next year's championship, here are 4 young Indian cricketers who would need proper grooming in the 50-overs format, to be able to transform themselves into some of India's most valuable assets:

#4 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer holds great prospects in store for India

Shreyas Iyer has been knocking on the doors of the national team for quite some time now. The young batsman from Mumbai has been a prolific run scorer in the domestic tournaments and over the years, has even made a name for himself in the IPL. The youngster also captained the Delhi Daredevils in this year's IPL showcasing maturity far beyond his years.

Debuting for India in December of last year, the 23-year-old has been presented with just 5 opportunities thus far. However, Iyer, with his batting talent, succeeded in grabbing eyeballs in those limited chances and even notched up two fifties, including a blistering 88 off 70 balls against Sri Lanka.

With an ability to both, keep the scoreboard ticking and play the big shots when needed, Iyer would certainly come as a handy resource in the limited overs format.

