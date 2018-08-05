Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 Indians who may never play ODI cricket again

Atharva Apte
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.93K   //    05 Aug 2018, 14:40 IST

En

Team India is currently the No.2 side on the ICC ODI rankings. Last 3 years have been very fruitful for India in ODI cricket with the team growing from strength to strength in all departments of the game. As the ICC 2019 World Cup nears, the men in blue will fancy their chances to get their hands on the silverware.

The hallmark of any great side is players putting their team ahead of individual performances and this team India is no different. The selectors spotted the talents, gave them chances to succeed but persisted with them during the times of failure. This patience is reaping rewards today as these talented lads have evolved into matured cricketers.

It takes harsh calls to build a successful team in any format. While it is fair enough to give the players ample opportunities to establish themselves, it is up to the selectors to realize when their time is up and swing the axe. Hence, there are some noted Indian cricketers who have been sacked from the ODI unit and may never be picked again.

Let us take a look at 4 Indian cricketers who may never don the blue ODI clothing again.

#4 Parthiv Patel

India v England - 3rd One Day International
Parthiv Patel's start-stop career never gained momentum.

The pocket-sized dynamo from Gujarat made his international debut at a tender age of 17 and was looked upon to be the next best thing in the Indian cricket. Unfortunately, things didn't turn out that way and Parthiv Patel was axed.

In his career, Parthiv has played only 38 ODIS scoring 736 runs at an average of 23. He spent a large part his career out of the Indian team as Dhoni became India's preferred wicket-keeper batsman in ODIS. Patel made a couple of brief comebacks in the 2011-12 period but failed to hold on to his place.

Parthiv's last ODI appearance came against Sri Lanka at The Gabba in February 2012. Today, with India having a pool of talented wicket-keeper batsmen like Rishab Pant, Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik already in the team, it looks like the selectors will never turn back to Parthiv Patel again.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Ishant Sharma
Atharva Apte
ANALYST
4 Indian players who haven't played in a single World Cup
RELATED STORY
4 Players who might never represent India again
RELATED STORY
5 Indian ODI Specialists who failed in Tests 
RELATED STORY
4 mind-boggling cricket facts you probably did not know
RELATED STORY
3 well-known Indian players who may never get to play...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian cricketers who may never be seen in Test cricket...
RELATED STORY
5 Indians with best 50 to 100 conversion rate in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
Sourav Ganguly: The man Indian cricket would never forget
RELATED STORY
7 Indian cricketers who are also government officials
RELATED STORY
4 Indian pacers who should be picked for the 2019 World Cup 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Today
RSA 363/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 285/10 (45.2 ov)
South Africa win by 78 runs
RSA VS SL live score
| Today
KNT 160/5 (20.0 ov)
GLO 164/2 (19.2 ov)
Gloucestershire win by 8 wickets
KNT VS GLO live score
3rd T20I | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
Windies
Bangladesh
WIN VS BAN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us