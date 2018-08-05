4 Indians who may never play ODI cricket again

Team India is currently the No.2 side on the ICC ODI rankings. Last 3 years have been very fruitful for India in ODI cricket with the team growing from strength to strength in all departments of the game. As the ICC 2019 World Cup nears, the men in blue will fancy their chances to get their hands on the silverware.

The hallmark of any great side is players putting their team ahead of individual performances and this team India is no different. The selectors spotted the talents, gave them chances to succeed but persisted with them during the times of failure. This patience is reaping rewards today as these talented lads have evolved into matured cricketers.

It takes harsh calls to build a successful team in any format. While it is fair enough to give the players ample opportunities to establish themselves, it is up to the selectors to realize when their time is up and swing the axe. Hence, there are some noted Indian cricketers who have been sacked from the ODI unit and may never be picked again.

Let us take a look at 4 Indian cricketers who may never don the blue ODI clothing again.

#4 Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel's start-stop career never gained momentum.

The pocket-sized dynamo from Gujarat made his international debut at a tender age of 17 and was looked upon to be the next best thing in the Indian cricket. Unfortunately, things didn't turn out that way and Parthiv Patel was axed.

In his career, Parthiv has played only 38 ODIS scoring 736 runs at an average of 23. He spent a large part his career out of the Indian team as Dhoni became India's preferred wicket-keeper batsman in ODIS. Patel made a couple of brief comebacks in the 2011-12 period but failed to hold on to his place.

Parthiv's last ODI appearance came against Sri Lanka at The Gabba in February 2012. Today, with India having a pool of talented wicket-keeper batsmen like Rishab Pant, Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik already in the team, it looks like the selectors will never turn back to Parthiv Patel again.

