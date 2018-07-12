Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 IPL 2018 stars who were unlucky to miss out from the ODIs against England

sassthree
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
394   //    12 Jul 2018, 15:34 IST

India achieved a 2-1 victory over England in the T20I series showing once again why they are such a strong outfit in limited overs cricket. There were several stars for the Indian team in their series win, the best being Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul who scored centuries to take their team through in the last and first game of the series respectively.

The form of the spinners was also something that must have given Virat Kohli an idea has to how he will trouble the England batsmen in ODIs.

The IPL has been a platform for players from different countries to showcase their form. For the Indian team, the league helps in identifying true potential and it has happened several times in the past that players who have done well in the IPL have been given a spot in the team for the T20Is.

There were a few players in IPL 2018, who could have been part of the ODI squad to England, but missed out despite good performances in the IPL.

Here are a few of them:

Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings - IPL T20
Sanju Samson

He has been on the fringes of selection for a long time, but owing to the form showed by MS Dhoni in the shorter formats, he hasn't been able to get a spot. Samson has till date played only one game for India, a T20I against Zimbabwe way back in 2015.

He came to limelight when he played for the Rajasthan Royals and impressed as a teenager. Last year, he even struck an IPL century and came close to getting one more this year. He finished the tournament with a total of three fifties.

As a wicket-keeper batsman, Samson can be tried in the future.

England vs India 2018 England Cricket India National Cricket Team Rishabh Pant Krunal Pandya
