Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 legends who retired on a high against India

Aniket Dass
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
749   //    13 Sep 2018, 19:35 IST

When Sachin Tendulkar edged Narsingh Deonarine into the large waiting hands of Darren Sammy on a November morning at the Wankhede, he had to walk back to the pavilion, one last time, 26 runs short of a fairytale ending. His team, India, though has been known to hand out quite a few of these fairy tale endings to modern legends off late. Here is a look at four legends who rolled back the clock in the last Test of their careers, against India.

#1 Alastair Cook 71 & 147, The Oval, 2018

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Four
Alastair Cook ended the way he started- with a Test Century

Starting with the most recent, we have England's all-time highest run scorer Alastair Cook, or as the Barmy Army refers to him, Ally Ally Cook!

Cook came into the final Test of the five-match series and his career with no score of 50 or more in any of his last eight innings. A failure to register a half-century in either innings of this Test would have meant he would have equalled the worst fifty-less run of 10 innings of his career.

Instead, Alastair Cook put his head down, took out a time turner - presumably borrowed from JK Rowling, and scored a half-century and a century in the Test, exactly like he had in his debut Test 12 years back, against the same opponents! As Alastair Cook later said, it was a week you couldn't have scripted!

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Team India England Cricket Alastair Cook Muttiah Muralitharan
Aniket Dass
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket crazy number nerd who has a funky fixation for alliteration and who'd love to work in association with the Gentleman's Game.
4 Cricketers who got a fairytale farewell
RELATED STORY
4 legendary batsmen who played their last Test against India
RELATED STORY
The ideal Test XI of cricketers who made their debut in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: The much-anticipated series that...
RELATED STORY
5 poor decisions that cost India the series against England
RELATED STORY
Five Greatest Moments of Alastair Cook's Career
RELATED STORY
Records which might not be broken
RELATED STORY
James Anderson: Glenn McGrath's 563rd Test victim scalps...
RELATED STORY
Batsmen who can score 200 in ODIs
RELATED STORY
4 Positives for Team India after losing the Test series...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us