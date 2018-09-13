4 legends who retired on a high against India

Aniket Dass FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 749 // 13 Sep 2018, 19:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

When Sachin Tendulkar edged Narsingh Deonarine into the large waiting hands of Darren Sammy on a November morning at the Wankhede, he had to walk back to the pavilion, one last time, 26 runs short of a fairytale ending. His team, India, though has been known to hand out quite a few of these fairy tale endings to modern legends off late. Here is a look at four legends who rolled back the clock in the last Test of their careers, against India.

#1 Alastair Cook 71 & 147, The Oval, 2018

Alastair Cook ended the way he started- with a Test Century

Starting with the most recent, we have England's all-time highest run scorer Alastair Cook, or as the Barmy Army refers to him, Ally Ally Cook!

Cook came into the final Test of the five-match series and his career with no score of 50 or more in any of his last eight innings. A failure to register a half-century in either innings of this Test would have meant he would have equalled the worst fifty-less run of 10 innings of his career.

Instead, Alastair Cook put his head down, took out a time turner - presumably borrowed from JK Rowling, and scored a half-century and a century in the Test, exactly like he had in his debut Test 12 years back, against the same opponents! As Alastair Cook later said, it was a week you couldn't have scripted!

1 / 4 NEXT