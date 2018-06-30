4 lethal opening batting combinations at the 2019 World Cup

Nick Kwant FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR

As next year’s Cricket World Cup in England approaches, one thing is clear. The teams who score more runs in the first ten overs of the Powerplay are more likely to win matches. Since the second new ball was introduced in ODI cricket, Powerplay scores have increased.

This is due to the balls being newer for longer, resulting in balls coming off the bat faster. Two new balls provide an opportunity for the batting team to get off to a flying start, giving their team the early dominance.

This alongside the ever-improving quality of pitches in limited overs cricket increases the importance of the first 10 overs of the Powerplay.

In this article, I will break down and analyze the 4 best opening partnerships at next year’s World Cup:

#4 David Warner & Travis Head (Australia)

It is not uncommon for Australia to produce lethal opening combinations is white ball cricket. The most famous has been Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden, especially at the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies.

Warner and Head may not reach those heights, but they have the ability to be match-winners in this World Cup. David Warner is one of the best openers in world cricket, across all 3 formats of the game. In ODI cricket he has scored 4322 runs at an average of 43.22 in 100 matches. He has scored 14 hundreds and 17 fifties in the format.

One of the most impressive aspects is his strike rate: his runs come at a strike rate of 96.22 runs per 100 balls faced. Travis Head is still making a name for himself at the top of the order in ODI cricket.

Being picked mostly off the form he showed in the Big Bash over the last 3 seasons means his hitting power is no secret. As an international opener, Head has scored 484 runs from 10 matches at an average of 48.4 runs per innings. He has achieved this at a strike rate of 98.44 runs per 100 balls faced. He has scored 1 hundred and 4 fifties. T

his partnership is intriguing for many reasons. Small boundaries and good pitches will suit both players and with Warner’s experience, there is no doubt that he will produce scores. If Travis Head can fulfill his potential, Australia could produce some large scores at the World Cup.