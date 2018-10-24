×
4 milestones Indians can reach in the 2nd ODI against West Indies

Phaneendra Varma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
52   //    24 Oct 2018, 13:21 IST

West Indies batsmen have stepped up to the plate in the first ODI and got to 300+ total in Guwahati. Shimron Hetmyer, who has struggled in Test cricket, scored his third ODI century to help Windies post a good total on the board. Moreover, they played for the full 50 overs without getting bowled out.

However, the second half of the game where Indians came out to chase did not go well for the visitors. Rohit Sharma (152*) and Virat Kohli (140) ensured an 8-wicket victory in Guwahati.

In the first ODI, Rohit Sharma scored his 6th 150+ score in ODIs and surpassed Sachin Tendulkar (five 150+ scores in ODIs) while captain Virat Kohli scored his 36th ODI hundred. Here are some more records that can be broken and feats that can be achieved by the Indian players in the second ODI match between India and West Indies which is to be played in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

# Rohit Sharma is 6 sixes away from joining the 200 club

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Swashbuckling Indian opener Rohit Sharma need six more sixes to complete 200 sixes in ODI cricket. He currently has 194 sixes in 183 ODI innings and is just behind Sachin Tendulkar (195 sixes). In the first ODI against West Indies, Rohit had smashed 8 sixes and surpassed Sourav Ganguly (189 sixes).

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the only Indian player to hit over 200 sixes in this format of the game. He currently has 210 sixes in 275 ODI innings. Considering the current form of both Dhoni and Rohit and their batting positions, Rohit Sharma certainly will finish his ODI career with most sixes by an Indian player.

Rohit Sharma had hit 21 sixes in his last five ODI games for India with a minimum of three sixes in each of those games. He could be expected to surpass Sachin Tendulkar in this match and get close to the magical 200 sixes mark.

Phaneendra Varma
ANALYST
Phaneendra Varma is a cricket enthusiast and is following the game since 2003 Cricket World Cup. Reach him on twitter at @impvk18
