4 milestones waiting for the Indian team at the England tour

These milestones are expected to be achieved by the Indian team at the England tour.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squads for the T20I and ODI series. Indian cricket team is all set to tour England for three T20Is, three ODIs, and five Tests. India will be starting their campaign in England from 3rd of July with a T20I match at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The Men in Blue would be hoping to end their jinx in England and would hope for an improved performance this year. Before we head to the much-hyped series, let us have a look at four milestones that the Indian team would be closing into as they meet England in England in July this year.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar approaching 100 ODI wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the swing-wizard of the Indian team, has been one of the best pace bowlers that India has ever produced. Kumar, born in Meerut, shot to fame when he debuted in 2012, making the white Kookaburra sail through the Pakistanis at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Ever since his comeback in 2017, he has been a lot improved bowler for India who can equally swing the white cherry in both the directions. Having picked up the pace as well, he has started to reverse-swing the ball as well and has became a headache for batsmen the world over.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is approaching a milestone in ODI cricket. Kumar needs only ten more wickets to achieve the feat of 100 wickets in ODI cricket. Scalping these ten wickets, Bhuvneshwar will become the 19th Indian to take 100 or more wickets in ODI cricket.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will prove to be the most crucial bowler for India in English conditions. More importantly, India will heavily rely upon Bhuvneshwar. The reason being, the last time when India toured England Bhuvneshwar was part of the Indian bowling setup and performed well for the men in blue.