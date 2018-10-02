4 famous batsmen who were stranded in 90s

Misbah-Ul-Haq was unfortunate to never score a century in the shorter format of the game

Missing out on a century always hurts. An international hundred is an achievement every batsman really loves to have on their resume. It annoys the players if they lose out on a century in 90s after playing for so long.

Sometimes players get out in 90s and in some instances, players remain not out in 90s either because allotted 50 overs for the batting team get completed or the batsman at the other end gets out.

In this article, we take a look at the four most popular batsmen who were stranded in 90s.

#4 James Taylor

James Taylor played a fighting innings but could not register the win

James Taylor had a decent start to his career with fifties against quality teams like Sri Lanka and India but could not retain his place in the team after a string of poor performances. It has been more than three years since Taylor played his last ODI and with England's batting lineup looking completely stable, it is highly unlikely that he will receive a call.

In their first match of the ICC World Cup 2015, batting first, Australia exploded for 342-9 in 50 wickets, thanks to Aaron Finch's blistering 135 off 128 balls. This included 12 fours and three sixes. England bowlers were left scratching their heads as Warner clobbered the bowlers for runs all around the ground.

In return, Michell Marsh rattled England with a fifer and reduced them to 92-6. Taylor who came in at number six played a fighting knock scoring an unbeaten 98 off 90 balls with 11 fours and two sixes. However, England could not register the win and suffered an embarrassing defeat by 111 runs.

