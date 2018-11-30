IPL 2019: 4 overseas players who could attract huge bids at the auction

As we head into the last month of the year, the cricketing calendar heats up with the Indian team embarking on its escapade Down Under. However, the tour to Australia won’t be the only cricketing drama on the minds of cricket enthusiasts.

In about three weeks’ time, the money-spinner of Indian cricket, the Indian Premier League, will conduct its 12th auction to set the ball rolling for another season of glitz, glamour and glory.

The 2018 edition saw the return of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals after their two-year hiatuses. While the latter failed to make an impression, the former went on to clinch their third IPL crown.

In the off-season, the teams have barely enjoyed a moment’s peace. The trade window has seen numerous teams burn the midnight oil to iron out their flaws. The likes of Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis and Shikhar Dhawan have switched cities, while several others like Brendon McCullum and Mitchell Starc have been shipped back into the auction pool.

With many talented and proven cricketers in the auction pool, we can expect an action-packed evening of bidding in Jaipur on the 18th of December. In this article, we look at four players who can attract a bidding war and fetch big bucks at the auction.

Shahzad is as explosive as they come

#4. Mohammad Shahzad (Afghanistan)

Having burst on to the scene due to his obvious likeness to MS Dhoni’s batting style, the Afghan wicket-keeper has slowly but surely carved a niche for himself. Over the past couple of years, Afghanistan have scaled seemingly insurmountable peaks and their talismanic keeper has played his part to perfection.

Shahzad is a belligerent opening batsman who possesses the rare ability to hit the ‘big shots’ right from the start. Despite not being the most athletic cricketer around, he has found a way to make his batting click.

Blessed with freakish strength, the Afghan wicketkeeper can clear the boundary at will. Though he still looks a little suspect against top-quality opposition, his power game offsets that instantly. Recently, he struck 74 off 16 balls to raze down a target of 96, which brought to light his extraordinary hitting prowess.

Moreover, his ability to double up as a keeper would be an asset most teams would like to boast of.

For the last two years, there have been rumours that Shahzad could finally land his big-money contract, but that hasn't come to fruition yet. However, he could just have done enough by displaying his newfound maturity to make the cut this time round.

Thus, it would come as no surprise if several teams lock horns at the auction to acquire his services.

