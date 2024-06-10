4 players aged more than 40 who are playing in 2024 T20 World Cup ft. Frank Nsubuga

2024 T20 World Cup is currently underway in the West Indies and the USA. For the first time in the the tournament's history, 20 teams are part of the mega event. ICC has divided them into four groups of five teams each, with the top two from each group progressing to the Super 8s.

Since the number of teams has gone up, the number of players participating in the T20 World Cup has also increased. Nations like the USA, Canada, and Uganda have got a chance to compete at the grand stage for the first time.

Generally, in cricket, one doesn't see cricketers playing international matches at the age of 40. The fact that there isn't a single player aged 40 or more in the 2024 T20 World Cup squads of the Test-playing nations proves that the selectors look beyond the experienced players once they touch 40.

However, the associate teams do not have the same mindset. Here's a list of four such players in the 2024 T20 World Cup, who are aged more than 40.

#1 Frank Nsubuga - Uganda (43 years and 287 days old)

The oldest cricketer in this year's T20 World Cup is Uganda's Frank Nsubuga. The 43-year-old veteran made his competitive debut in the 1990s and he is still actively playing.

Nsubuga came into the limelight during the group stage match between Uganda and Papua New Guinea, where he bowled 20 dot balls in four overs and also picked up two wickets.

The spinner was the hero for Uganda in their maiden T20 World Cup win, and he will be keen to end this campaign on a winning note against New Zealand.

#2 Naseem Khushi - Oman (41 years and 304 days old)

Oman wicketkeeper Naseem Khushi is 41 years and 304 days old at the time of writing. He was born on August 11, 1982, in Pakistan, and he has played 32 ODIs and 50 T20Is for Oman.

Khushi has registered a total of four half-centuries in his international cricket. Interestingly, his highest score in both ODIs and T20Is is 69.

#3 Mohammad Nadeem - Oman (41 years and 280 days old)

The Oman player on the list is all-rounder Mohammad Nadeem, who is the oldest pacer in the tournament.

Nadeem was born on September 4, 1982, in Sialkot, Pakistan. He made his T20I debut for Oman in 2015. So far, he has represented Oman in 53 T20Is, scoring 489 runs and picking up 30 wickets.

Wesley Barresi - Netherlands (40 years and 38 days old)

Born in South Africa, Wesley Barresi is representing the Netherlands at the ongoing mega event. The 40-year-old has played 50 ODIs and 46 T20Is for the Dutch team, aggregating over 2,000 runs.

Barresi has warmed the benches for the Netherlands in this year's T20 World Cup so far. It will be interesting to see if the Dutch team management picks him in the playing XI for their next match against Bangladesh on Thursday, June 13.

