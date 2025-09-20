4 players to score a fifty and take 2 wickets in same T20I vs India ft. Aamir Kaleem

India and Oman faced off in Match 12, the final game of the group stage of Asia Cup 2025, on Friday, September 19, in Abu Dhabi. Suryakumar Yadav’s side won the toss and chose to bat, finishing their 20 overs at 188/8. Sanju Samson top-scored with 56 off 45 balls, including three fours and three sixes. For Oman, Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi, and Aamir Kaleem each took two wickets.

In reply, Oman skipper Jatinder Singh made 32 off 33 balls, while Kaleem played a brilliant innings of 64 off 46 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes. Hammad Mirza also contributed a handy 51 off 35 balls, with five fours and two sixes, but it wasn’t enough as Oman finished at 167/4, falling short by 21 runs.

Although the Men in Blue emerged victorious, 43-year-old Aamir Kaleem stole the limelight with his impressive all-round performance. On that note, here’s a look at four players who have scored a fifty and taken at least two wickets in the same T20I against India.

4 players to score a fifty and take 2 wickets in same T20I vs India

#1 Dwayne Bravo

India and the West Indies took on each other in Match 16 of the 2009 T20 World Cup at Lord’s. Opting to bat first, the Men in Blue posted 153/7 in their 20 overs, with Yuvraj Singh top-scoring with 67 off 43 balls, including six fours and two sixes. For the West Indies, Dwayne Bravo starred with the ball, taking 4/38 in four overs, while Fidel Edwards claimed 3/24 in his four overs.

In response, Bravo was equally brilliant with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 66 off 36 balls, with four fours and three sixes, guiding the West Indies to a seven-wicket victory with eight balls to spare.

#2 Shane Watson

Match 16 of the 2012 T20 World Cup saw India take on Australia in Colombo. Opting to bat first, India could only post 140/7 in their 20 overs, with Irfan Pathan top-scoring with 31 off 30 balls. Shane Watson was the standout bowler for Australia, returning figures of 3/34 in four overs.

In reply, Watson dominated with the bat as well, blasting 72 off 42 balls with two fours and seven sixes. David Warner provided strong support, remaining unbeaten on 63 off 41 deliveries, including seven fours and three sixes, as Australia cruised to a nine-wicket victory with 31 balls to spare.

#3 Dasun Shanaka

India hosted Sri Lanka in the second game of the three-match T20I series on January 5, 2023, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Put in to bat, Sri Lanka posted 206/6 in their 20 overs, with Kusal Mendis scoring 52 off 31 balls and skipper Dasun Shanaka finishing unbeaten on a blistering 56 off just 22 deliveries, including two fours and six sixes.

In reply, Suryakumar Yadav (51 off 36) and Axar Patel (65 off 31) struck fighting fifties, but their efforts weren’t enough as the Men in Blue managed only 190/8, falling short by 16 runs.

Shanaka also chipped in with the ball, taking 2/4 in his only over, while Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha picked up two wickets apiece.

#4 Aamir Kaleem

The fourth player on the list is Oman’s Aamir Kaleem, who shone in their Asia Cup 2025 clash against India on Friday, September 19, in Abu Dhabi. Batting first, India posted 188/8 in their 20 overs, with Sanju Samson’s 56 leading the way. For Oman, Shah Faisal (2/23), Jiten Ramanandi (2/33), and Aamir Kaleem (2/31) picked up two wickets each.

In reply, Kaleem fought hard with a valiant 64 off 46 balls, laced with seven fours and two sixes. Hammad Mirza added 51 off 33 deliveries, but their efforts went in vain as Oman could only manage 167/4, falling 21 runs short of the Men in Blue.

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

