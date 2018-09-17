4 Players to watch out for in Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan clash

Saroj Karki
17 Sep 2018, 11:20 IST

Asia Cup, the tournament of top Asian cricketing nations serves an absolute classic this Monday when Sri Lanka and Afghanistan go head to head against each other. Having lost the opening fixture against the Mushfiqur Rahim inspired Bangladeshi side; Sri Lanka is in all sorts of pressure to win. A loss in this fixture and the 5-time Asia Cup Champions will be all but out of the tournament from the group stage.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, would like to begin their journey with a win in the tournament. In this mega-clash between the two very passionate cricketing nations, the following four key players would be the one to watch out for.

#1 Rashid Khan

This Afghani player has had everyone's attention since his first days

The global leg-spin sensation, Rashid Khan is the first name on the list. With 38 ODI scalps in just 15 matches, Rashid is the leading wicket-taker this year. Interestingly, it would be Rashid’s first ever encounter against the Sri Lankans in the ODIs.

If Afghanistan is to win this clash, the world no. 2 rated ICC bowler has to bring up his bowling tricks and variations in action and deliver big time. SL normally plays spin better, so it would be worth watching how Rashid fares against the Lankan batsmen.

