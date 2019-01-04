4 Players to watch out for in the Ranji Trophy game between Bengal and Punjab

Gill will look forward to continuing his impressive run of form against Bengal

Bengal has made an astonishing comeback to defeat Delhi by seven wickets after they successfully chased down the target of 322 in the last Ranji game. This win has kept Bengal in the fray for a place in the knockout stages of the tournament. They are currently in the 3rd position with 22 points two points behind the league leaders Madhya Pradesh.

Punjab, on the other hand, thrashed Kerala by 10 wickets to stay in contention for a place in the next round. Currently, Punjab is on the 5th spot with 20 points behind Kerala.

Both the teams will be looking to get an outright win so as to qualify for the next round. This article talks about the four players who will have a bigger impact in the upcoming fixture.

#1 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has had a blistering season so far as he has scored over 990 runs in eight first-class games with three centuries and six fifties. What is more remarkable is his strike rate of 77.28. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, Gill has 629 runs from just four games. He currently averages 125.80 with two centuries and three fifties.

His performance in the game against Hyderabad left everyone awestruck as he smashed a quickfire 148 off 154 balls to try and snatch an unimaginable victory for Punjab. The right-hand batsman has made his presence felt with his consistent performances in the domestic circuit.

He is currently the leading run scorer for Punjab after playing only four games. He missed out on a few games as he featured in the India A team which toured New Zealand. Gill scored an unbeaten 69 off 73 balls in the previous game against Kerala as Punjab successfully chased down the target of 128 to win by 10 wickets.

The Bengal fans at the Eden will be hoping that their favorite Knight from KKR misfires against their team.

