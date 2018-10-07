4 players who could open the innings for India against Australia

Kartik Bansal

After routing the Windies in the first of the two-match Test series at Rajkot, the hosts will be oozing in confidence as they look to settle things ahead of the tough Test series against Australia in their next overseas assignment. Though the performance against Windies was on the expected lines, it gives an opportunity to the Virat Kohli-led side to prepare ahead of the crucial series.

India will be aware of their previous show on their tour down under as how they failed to stack up things collectively against a potent Australian line-up. Though the home team will be without the services of David Warner and Steve Smith, usually the two pillars of the Australian team in recent past.

But by no means, this makes them a weaker side, especially with a good bowling attack. India would look to improve upon their performances with the bat after a dismal show against England in their backyard.

Openers will once again hold the key to see off the new ball and set a platform for the batters to follow and play without much pressure. With Shikhar Dhawan dropped from the series against Windies, it is highly likely that India might feature a new opening pair in the 4-match series against the Aussies.

Here's a look at who are the players in contention for the opening slot:

#1 KL Rahul

It has been a mixed-bag career so far for Rahul ever since his debut game against Australia at MCG in 2014. Though it was a terrible start for the right-handed batsman, he struck his maiden ton in the next game at Sydney to assure himself a place in the Indian Test team.

The 26-year old has witnessed a 360-degree change in his approach from being a steady batsman to a stroke-maker in recent times.

However, his recent form in all the three formats has not been much promising with the bat. He went through a lean patch in the entire tour to England before hitting a century in the final Test at Oval.

KL Rahul has a golden chance in his hand to be a sure starter on December 6 at Adelaide if he scores well in the 2nd Test against Windies at Hyderabad.

