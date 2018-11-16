4 players who can become India's future vice-captain in all formats

Nikhil Parinam FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.18K // 16 Nov 2018, 17:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul

In Cricket, the captain is considered as the boss of the team. In Indian cricket, he is also someone who runs the cricketing show and every player in the team gets selected after getting a nod from the captain. Indian cricket has been fortunate enough to get great leaders like Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni.

Most of these players were groomed at the right time and which was instrumental in their resurgence to the zenith. Virat Kohli is also one such example who was groomed at the correct age and now is performing his captaincy duties beautifully by leading with example in every single outing.

Though India have Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane as vice-captains in white-ball formats and Tests respectively, grooming a young lad can help Indian cricket build a new leader for the future.

Here are four promising players in Indian cricket who can become the vice-captain in the future after being groomed under skipper Kohli.

#4 KL Rahul

KL Rahul needs to utilize the opportunities provided to him

One of the most stylish batsmen of the present generation, KL Rahul appears to be the next big thing in Indian cricket. Though his recent performances do not suggest so, his performances in foreign conditions in the past prove that he is a blue chip stock which the Indian team would like to invest in. He has the backing of the team management as well, which is very important for a player to grow.

Rahul is someone who can play the game in both defensive and aggressive manner. This facet could help him to cement his place in all three formats of the game. With that option, he can be a regular in the team and can be given the role of Kohli's deputy in the times to come.

1 / 4 NEXT