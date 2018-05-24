4 Players who can replace Virat Kohli if he is ruled out of England ODI series

Kohli's injury might give these players an opportunity.

Kohli may miss England tour

Virat Kohli is one of the best players in world cricket at present. He is considered a legend in Indian cricket and is the most important player in the Indian team for the tour of England.

Kohli was supposed to have his first stint in English county cricket ahead of the England tour and he was all set to play for Surrey in July this year. However, he has been ruled out of action for few weeks and will miss out on his county stint with Surrey.

The most disappointing part of this injury for Indian fans is that Kohli might even miss out on the England tour in parts or in whole. The Indian captain was eagerly waiting for the English challenge and both Kohli and his fans will be disappointed with the news.

The Indian team may announce his replacement once the time span of the injury is accurately determined and they would be looking at these players to replace him in the Playing XI and in the squad itself.

#4 Rishabh Pant

Pant was the Orange cap holder until the end of the league stage

Rishabh Pant is one of the most talented young players in the Indian set-up at present. He has been earmarked as a future Indian keeper by the selectors and has been nurtured for the same role.

Pant had a phenomenal IPL 2018, scoring close to 600 runs and was unlucky to not be a part of the Indian team which will be going to England in the shorter formats of the game. He was the Orange Cap holder in the league stages this and is one of the two Indians to have scored a century in IPL this year.

Pant has been knocking on the doors of the Indian team for a while now and it is important that the selectors give him a chance to prove his worth. The left-hander definitely has the quality to represent the Indian team in T20s and ODIs even though he is just 20 years of age and he might well be selected as Kohli's replacement in the T20 and ODI squad if Kohli is ruled out.