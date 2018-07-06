4 Players who could score the first T20 double century.

Madras Charan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 2.62K // 06 Jul 2018, 13:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Will Rohit Sharma be successful in scoring a double century?

Aaron Finch's magnificent knock of 172 against Zimbabwe is the highest individual international T20 score. He fell short of a first T20 double century by just 28 runs. ODI format has seen some double centuries in this decade, with Sachin Tendulkar being the first ever cricketer to score a double ton in the ODI.

Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma followed and went on to score double centuries. Martin Guptill and Chris Gayle are the only two overseas batsmen to do so. Soon, we might witness a T20 double century from the experienced campaigners.

Finch's devastating innings comprised 16 fours and ten sixes. Chris Gayle's phenomenal 175 against Pune Warriors India is the highest individual T20 runs. It was against Aaron Finch's Pune, took place at Chinnaswamy stadium in 2013. We saw some youngsters who rose to the limelight and could make the task of scoring first ever double century easy. Here we take a look at some players who could achieve this feat.

#4 KL Rahul

KL Rahul

KL Rahul, Karnataka born dashing batsman rose to fame in the U-19 World cup and broke into the First-class side and had a decent debut season in 2010-11. Rahul was out of the squad for the next season, but he returned for the 2012-13 season in which he had a prolific run of form. He made his international debut in 2014 against Australia.

An exceptional knock was waiting for him in his second test against Australia at SCG, where he went on to score his maiden test hundred. Owing to his recent heroics with the bat for his IPL franchise, he was drafted back into the national side for the upcoming series against England.

Rahul scored a brilliant hundred against England in the first T20 held at Manchester. He will hold the key to India's campaign in the upcoming series and also at the World cup. Rahul's strokeplay and sheer power make him one of the favorites to score the first double century in the history of T20 cricket.

KL Rahul's overall performance:

ODI: Matches- 10, Runs- 248.

T20: Matches- 17, Runs- 671.