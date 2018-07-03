England vs India 2018: 4 Players who might end as the highest scorer in the first T20I

India is set to face England in the first T20I in Manchester later today. India's campaign kickstarts with the T20Is followed by One Day International and Tests. Virat Kohli led Indian side once again start as favourites going into the series.

Last time when the two teams faced each other in England, Joe Root top scored the Test series with 518 runs, while Ajinkya Rahane top scored the ODI's with 192 runs. Overall, Joe Root was the top scorer. India were outperformed in the Tests but bounced back well in the One Day Internationals.

This series will see some new faces in both the squads and also a change in captains from the last tour. Sachin was amongst the runs whenever he played in England. Sachin Tendulkar scored 2535 runs in his 32 innings played in England. The last time India toured England, Dhoni was the full-time captain for the Indian side.

Here are the top 4 contenders to score the highest runs in the 1st T20I:

#4 Jonny Bairstow

The English keeper batsman opens the English batting in the limited overs format. He has changed his batting style since his change in batting order.

Bairstow is now going after the bowlers, which improved his strike-rate enormously. Bairstow now has become an integral part of the England squad. Labelled a Test player, he has proved critics wrong in the recent times with his heroics. Jonny is expected to make his IPL debut in the next season.

Post Ian Bell, England looked for a Test player who can take the bat till the end. Jonny is the son of the former English keeper David Bairstow and idolizes him. The 28-year-old batsman made his maiden Test century in Cape Town, involving in a stunning 399-run stand with Ben Stokes for the sixth wicket

Bairstow's 5 One Day International hundreds came in the 2017-18 season and he has since been in great touch. Jonny Bairstow's recent consistent knock came against Scotland, scoring 105 in 59 balls.

Jonny Bairstow's Overall performance:

ODI; Matches-48, Runs: 1,856

Test: Matches-54, Runs: 3,341

T20I: Matches-24, Runs- 343