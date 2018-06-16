4 players who might not feature in India's Test squad to face England

After annihilating Afghanistan in the one-off Test in Bangalore, India's next assignment will be a much sterner one as they head out of the comfort of their home to take on Joe Root's England. India have struggled overseas for ages but many feel that this is their best chance at returning home with a series win.

Virat Kohli's side performed admirably in the Test series against South Africa and could have sneaked a series victory if a couple of things had gone their way. However, that wasn't to be and they returned empty-handed. Kohli will take heart from the fact that they competed in all the matches though and will want more of the same from his men.

India's Test squad seems more or less settled except for a couple of slots which are still up for grabs. They might, however, opt for a couple of changes just to shake things up.

On that note, here are four players who might not feature in India's Test squad to take on England later this year:

Mayank Agarwal

Karnataka batsman Mayank Agarwal caught everyone's eyes in the 2017-18 domestic season where he scored runs across all three formats. Unfortunately, he couldn't carry on his form to the IPL as he hardly contributed with the bat for his side Kings XI Punjab.

In spite of his inability to score runs in the IPL, Mayank Agarwal is a good batsman in the first-class format and the right-hander has done everything he can to get a place in the Indian Test side by scoring 1160 runs in the Ranji Trophy last season at an average of 105.45.

The numbers suggest his quality but unfortunately, he might not be picked in the Indian Test squad for the England tour as the team management already have their task cut out in picking the two openers from Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul and naming the fourth opener in the squad will only add to their selection headache.