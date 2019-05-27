4 players who scored triple centuries more than once in Test Cricket

Don Bradman is widely considered as the best batsman

Cricket is recognized as one of the most popular sports around the globe with an approximate of 1.089 billion people who follow this sport. There are many records in cricket that most of us have heard of like Sachin's 100th hundred or 800 wickets by Muttiah Muralitharan in Test cricket and many more.

Many players in the past have worked hard to etch their names in the history books by creating some unbreakable records. Only 30 times players have gone on to score more than 300 runs in Test Cricket in a single inning.

Let's have a look at those four batsmen in the history of Test match cricket who have scored two innings of more than 300 runs.

#1 Sir Donald Bradman (Australia)

Sir Donald Bradman is one of the greats in the history of cricket. He holds the record of 'Highest Individual Test Batting Average' in minimum 15 innings of 99.94.

Sir Bradman went on to score his first triple hundred on 11th July 1930 against England at Leeds. It is the only instance in cricketing history that a batsman scored a triple hundred in one day. He went on to score 334 in that match and helped Australia to a total of 556.

The second time Sir Bradman scored a triple hundred was four years later against the same opponent and at the same venue. He scored 304 and helped Australia recover from a position when they were 39 for three.

#2 Brian Charles Lara (West Indies)

Brian Lara against Australia in 1999

The former International cricketer from Trinidad is known as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. His world record of 400* in a single inning of a Test match still remains unbeaten.

Brian Lara scored his first triple hundred against England at St.John's on 16th April 1994. He went on to score 375 which was also the highest individual score at that time. He shared a stand of 179 with Jimmy Adams, 193 with Keith Arthurton and 219 with Shivnarine Chanderpaul to help West Indies reach 593 for 5. The match ended in a draw.

Later on, after a decade, he scored 400* against the same opponents, at the same venue, which became the world record for the highest runs by an individual at international level. He had two partnerships with Ramnaresh Sarwan and Ridley Jacobs of 232 runs and 282 runs respectively.

