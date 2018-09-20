Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: 4 Key players for India in the clash against Bangladesh

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
262   //    20 Sep 2018, 22:22 IST

Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final
Bangladesh v India

Although Indian team is not at full strength in the ongoing Asia Cup, they will start as favourites in the Super 4 clash against Bangladesh. Though the Bangladesh side is no pushover, they do not posses a great threat either.

Bangladesh's growth as a one day side has been almost stagnant over the last few years. Moreover, Tamim Iqbal's absence is a big blow for them. Their batting looks a bit weak in the current state.

The Indian side is also depleted in absence of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya. India would need to be on their toes against Bangladesh, otherwise, the Bangladeshi Tigers might spring in a surprise or two.

In the absence of some star players, the responsibility of other senior players has increased multifold. Let's take a look at 4 players who will play an important role for India in the match against Bangladesh:

#1 Jasprit Bumrah

Australia v India - Game 1
Bumrah will look to come good against Bangladesh

Bumrah will be an important player in the clash against Bangladesh. He is a threat both with the new and old ball. In absence of experienced Tamim Iqbal, Bumrah can make life difficult for the Bangladeshi top order.

Bumrah can be a difficult proposition for the batsmen who have not played him earlier and new looking Bangladesh top order doesn't have much experience of playing against him. It goes without saying that he will be a threat in death overs which is his forte.

#2 Kedar Jadhav

Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final
Kedar Jadhav will play an important role as a bowler

Jadhav has been a revelation in this tournament, and in absence of Pandya, he will be required to once again perform with the ball.

His below sea level deliveries, as jokingly described by Sunil Gavaskar, will be a threat on the low and slow pitches of UAE. Bangladesh doesn't have much experience of playing Jadhav which will work to India's advantage.

With Pandya out of the tournament and Dhoni looking off colour with the bat, Jadhav's role as a finisher while batting will also be critical for team India's chances.

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
