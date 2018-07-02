4 Possible long-term replacements in the post MS Dhoni era in the limited overs format

Nikhil Potnis FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.95K // 02 Jul 2018, 20:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The greatest captain ever for India will hang his boots

MS Dhoni: Probably the biggest name in Indian Cricket in the last decade after Sachin Tendulkar, and it is inevitable that the legend will, in the end, hang up his boots. Although it will be a sad day in the history of Indian cricket, we will have to move on and a replacement has to be ready.

A similar situation arose when Dhoni announced his shocking decision to retire in the Test format in Australia. Saha was chosen as the replacement but it is true that if India would have groomed someone, we would have seen a totally different middle-order in test matches. The same can be expected in the limited overs format as well. The team management should be thinking ahead and shortlist a couple of talented players who have plenty of cricket ahead of them.

Throughout this IPL, many keeper-batsmen have impressed with both glove and bat. Although it is impossible to replace such a great captain, here are 4 possible replacements for Dhoni after his retirement in the limited overs.

4. KL Rahul

KL Rahul has had an incredible IPL season and will feel unlucky as he was not selected in the Indian squad

The reason KL Rahul is at 4 is that he has never donned the gloves in an international match. Sunil Gavaskar had once said on air, if Rahul improves his keeping and works hard on it for a couple of years, he might solve the problem of India’s keeper in test matches as Saha is not the best batsman in the Indian side.

Although KL Rahul was behind the wickets for his respective side in the IPL for 2 years, keeping in the IPL and keeping in international matches is totally different. In T20I’s, Rahul is capable of wicket-keeping. I won’t be surprised if Rahul is told by the management or the coach to work and train on keeping in case Dhoni changes his mind.

It is likely that Dhoni is going to be available until possibly the 2020 T20 World Cup, so Rahul will have enough time to prove that he is worthy to fill the boots of one of India’s best wicket-keeper.