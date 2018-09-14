4 Prevailing Batsmen With Best Average In Test Cricket

Modern day great

The Test cricket is supposed to be the most difficult form of cricket as it evaluates various aspects of a cricketer along five-day duration. The Cricketers be it a batsman or a bowler will have to exhibit Patience, Endurance, Temperament, and most importantly their skills in order to succeed in Test Cricket. The present-day generation does not realize the core value of the Test cricket and is more attracted towards entertainment based T20 format. Also, the NextGen cricketers are opting to play in Lucrative T20 leagues around the world rather than playing first-class cricket. Once a powerhouse in the longest format of the game West Indies has now almost reached a state where they are considered on par with minnows like Bangladesh in Test Cricket. So in this generation of T20 cricketers, there are still a few elite cricketers who strive hard to excel at the Test level and attain International acknowledgement.

Let us take a look at 4 players with the best batting average in the World right now -

Note - only players who scored more than 2000 runs are considered here.

Honourable Mention -

Steve Smith has the best average among his contemporaries with an average of 61.37 but is not considered because he is banned from International cricket until March.

#4 Cheteshwar Pujara

Last Traditional Test player remaining in the World

He is often touted as the successor of the Great wall of India Rahul Dravid. He proved his worth for Team India in the latest Test series where he was the second highest run scorer for the team behind skipper Virat Kohli. He always had an immaculate record while batting in the Indian subcontinent but failed to replicate the same away from home. But he played county cricket and worked hard to improve his overseas batting as his improvement was clearly evident during recent series.

He has been one of the most consistent players since his debut in the Test Cricket in 2010. He has an Impressive average of 49.57 and is in the fourth position on this list.

