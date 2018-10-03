Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 Primary characteristics of Virat Kohli's leadership

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
278   //    03 Oct 2018, 13:01 IST

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day One
Kohli's leadership style has been under the scanner lately

Virat Kohli's leadership has been under the scanner since the time India lost the first Test during the England series. Almost every aspect of his leadership was discussed at length by experts.

Kohli came out trumps as a batsman but the same cannot be said about his leadership. Kohli is a fiery character, he likes to fight fire with fire and expects his team to do the same. Kohli has gone on record to say that he plays a Test match to win and drawing a Test match will never be his endeavour.

Kohli's approach has yielded mixed results, so far. Let us dissect his leadership style a bit more and discuss the four primary characteristics of his leadership method:


#4 Imposing personality

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five
England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five

Kohli's team bears a stamp of Virat Kohli's the player all around. He plays an attacking brand of cricket and expects his team to do the same. His selection also reflects this fact about his captaincy- giving Shikhar Dhawan (who is an attacking player) a long rope and dropping Cheteshwar Pujara from the side at the drop of a hat. Ajinkya Rahane has also been a victim of this approach.

Players who can't replicate this approach of Kohli on the ground, have often been found on no man's land under his leadership.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli Greatest Cricketers of All Time Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
Current Test XI with one player from each country
RELATED STORY
5 Great moments from India vs West Indies cricket rivalry
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Test specialists who failed in ODIs
RELATED STORY
4 Indian cricketers who could have been great captains
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 4 things to look forward to in...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian ODI specialists who might not play Test cricket...
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players who might make their Test debuts against...
RELATED STORY
Will India's Test series against Windies will be helpful...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 4 Indian youngsters who...
RELATED STORY
3 issues for skipper Virat Kohli to resolve before...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test | Tomorrow, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us