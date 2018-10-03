4 Primary characteristics of Virat Kohli's leadership

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 278 // 03 Oct 2018, 13:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kohli's leadership style has been under the scanner lately

Virat Kohli's leadership has been under the scanner since the time India lost the first Test during the England series. Almost every aspect of his leadership was discussed at length by experts.

Kohli came out trumps as a batsman but the same cannot be said about his leadership. Kohli is a fiery character, he likes to fight fire with fire and expects his team to do the same. Kohli has gone on record to say that he plays a Test match to win and drawing a Test match will never be his endeavour.

Kohli's approach has yielded mixed results, so far. Let us dissect his leadership style a bit more and discuss the four primary characteristics of his leadership method:

#4 Imposing personality

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five

Kohli's team bears a stamp of Virat Kohli's the player all around. He plays an attacking brand of cricket and expects his team to do the same. His selection also reflects this fact about his captaincy- giving Shikhar Dhawan (who is an attacking player) a long rope and dropping Cheteshwar Pujara from the side at the drop of a hat. Ajinkya Rahane has also been a victim of this approach.

Players who can't replicate this approach of Kohli on the ground, have often been found on no man's land under his leadership.

1 / 4 NEXT