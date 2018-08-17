Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 reasons why England should not take India lightly in the third test

Abhishek
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.76K   //    17 Aug 2018, 19:44 IST

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Three

England head into the third test with a comfortable 2-0 lead in the series. English skipper Joe Root would be foolish to sit comfortably as there is still a lot of cricket left in this series. A slip in intensity now by England might result in them drawing or even losing the series.

This might look far-fetched at this moment but we must not forget that the Indian team under Virat Kohli play their best cricket when they have their backs against the wall. They showcased this against the Proteas when they went out to win the third test at Wanderers after losing the first two.

Let us look at the four reasons why England should not take India lightly going into the third test.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah will bolster the Indian pace attack

South Africa v India - First Test Day 1 - 2018 Freedom Series
Bumrah will be back for the third test

Bumrah is expected to be back for the third test and will bolster the India pace attack. The English batsmen have already been troubled with the Indian pacers in the last two tests, and the addition of Bumrah could cause trouble to the English batsmen as his slinging bowling action makes it difficult to pick by most batsmen.

India's premium pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, is also expected to be available for the 4th test. Everyone is aware how effective he can be in swinging conditions.

1 / 4 NEXT
Abhishek
ANALYST
Crazy about cricket,football . Love to read and write about sports. Ardent follower of the Indian football team.
