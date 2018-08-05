Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 reasons why India deserved the defeat in Edgbaston

Hariprashad RK
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
494   //    05 Aug 2018, 21:00 IST

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four
Virat Kohli dejected after getting trapped LBW by Ben Stokes in the crucial moment

The exciting Test match which happened in Edgbaston has set the tone for the rest of the series. Being England's 1000th Test match, they became the 1st international team to cross the magical 4-figure mark. But, no one would have thought that it would be one to be remembered for the ages.

When Joe Root won the toss and decided to bat first on a bright sunny day, the Indian fans would have thought that the England team will look upon to post a mammoth total on the board. It indeed looked as if they were on target until the post-tea season of Day 1, where a twist in the tale began.

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day One
Joe Root's run out in the first innings changed the script of the match

Since the final session of Day 1, the match swung like a pendulum in either team's favour, session by session. From 216-3, the England team collapsed to a total of 287, which many considered an under-par score on this pitch.

Although, the famous Indian top order failed (barring Virat Kohli) in 1st innings and made the match interesting with England eyeing on a healthy lead of 100+ runs. But a well determined Virat, who struggled in England erstwhile, stood in their way and notched up a scintillating ton (his 1st in England) by rising above the demons.

He shepherded the tail-enders to frustrate England and reduced the lead to a paltry (13) one. With the momentum by their side, India was on the verge of an astounding victory when they reduced England to 87-7 in the 2nd innings, courtesy to Ishant's inspiring spell.

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Three
Sam Curran 65-ball 63 inspired England team to a well-deserved victory

Time again, when India were on top, the 20-year old scrawny allrounder (Sam Curran- only his 2nd match) swung it in England's favour, this time with the bat scoring nearly a run-a-ball 63. In the first innings, in the span of 9 balls, Curran took 3 wickets to turn the momentum towards England.

Facing a target of 194, the burden was again on Virat as other top order batsman failed to step-up against the rejuvenated English attack. Even he perished under pressure, getting out LBW to Stokes, who scripted England's victory on Day 4 with a fierce spell of seam bowling.

The Indian team didn't deserve to win since it was Virat Kohli vs England throughout the match in the batting department. Though he single-handedly brought them back in the game, the other batsmen let the team down in crucial moments.

So, let's have a look at those 4 prime reasons why India deserved the defeat in Edgbaston:

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli Joe Root
Hariprashad RK
CONTRIBUTOR
A Future Chartered Accountant, with enormous passion towards sports!
4 questions India need to address ahead of the Test...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: The sublime spectacle called...
RELATED STORY
India vs England: 4 reasons why India will find it...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: What Virat Kohli did differently in the...
RELATED STORY
Edgbaston: The English Fortress 
RELATED STORY
4 weaknesses of the English Test team that India need to...
RELATED STORY
Analysing India's overall performance at scheduled Test...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India lost the 1st Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 positive takeaways for India...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why India can beat England in England
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us