4 reasons why India deserved the defeat in Edgbaston

Hariprashad RK FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 494 // 05 Aug 2018, 21:00 IST

Virat Kohli dejected after getting trapped LBW by Ben Stokes in the crucial moment

The exciting Test match which happened in Edgbaston has set the tone for the rest of the series. Being England's 1000th Test match, they became the 1st international team to cross the magical 4-figure mark. But, no one would have thought that it would be one to be remembered for the ages.

When Joe Root won the toss and decided to bat first on a bright sunny day, the Indian fans would have thought that the England team will look upon to post a mammoth total on the board. It indeed looked as if they were on target until the post-tea season of Day 1, where a twist in the tale began.

Joe Root's run out in the first innings changed the script of the match

Since the final session of Day 1, the match swung like a pendulum in either team's favour, session by session. From 216-3, the England team collapsed to a total of 287, which many considered an under-par score on this pitch.

Although, the famous Indian top order failed (barring Virat Kohli) in 1st innings and made the match interesting with England eyeing on a healthy lead of 100+ runs. But a well determined Virat, who struggled in England erstwhile, stood in their way and notched up a scintillating ton (his 1st in England) by rising above the demons.

He shepherded the tail-enders to frustrate England and reduced the lead to a paltry (13) one. With the momentum by their side, India was on the verge of an astounding victory when they reduced England to 87-7 in the 2nd innings, courtesy to Ishant's inspiring spell.

Sam Curran 65-ball 63 inspired England team to a well-deserved victory

Time again, when India were on top, the 20-year old scrawny allrounder (Sam Curran- only his 2nd match) swung it in England's favour, this time with the bat scoring nearly a run-a-ball 63. In the first innings, in the span of 9 balls, Curran took 3 wickets to turn the momentum towards England.

Facing a target of 194, the burden was again on Virat as other top order batsman failed to step-up against the rejuvenated English attack. Even he perished under pressure, getting out LBW to Stokes, who scripted England's victory on Day 4 with a fierce spell of seam bowling.

The Indian team didn't deserve to win since it was Virat Kohli vs England throughout the match in the batting department. Though he single-handedly brought them back in the game, the other batsmen let the team down in crucial moments.

So, let's have a look at those 4 prime reasons why India deserved the defeat in Edgbaston:

