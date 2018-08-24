5 Reasons why India should not take England lightly going into the fourth Test

India registered a famous victory at Trent Bridge. Buoyed by this win, they would be looking to draw level in the series by registering another win at Southampton. This would require another clinical performance in all the three departments.

Having said that, England would not be taking it hands down and will look to come back hard in the fourth Test. They are having about a week's time to retrospect on their shortcomings. They are a quality Test match side and are going to be a tough not to crack in the upcoming match.

This should be an interesting time to look at the reasons why India should not take England lightly going into the fourth test.

#1. Joe Root invited India to bat first in the third Test

Root won the toss and elected to field in the third test

On a track ideal for batting first, Root invited India to bat first. This was a suicidal move by the English skipper as it cost them the match and provided an opportunity for the Indians to make a comeback in the series.

Joe Root would not be playing a gracious host again and India should be wary about that.

#2. England openers are due for big innings

Cook and Jennings will be raring to make amends in the 4th test

England openers have had an ordinary outing so far and they have struggled against the Indian new ball bowlers. Cook is due for a big inning and he would be itching to make it count this time around.

Moreover, the pitch at Southampton is expected to be more batting-friendly. This would be an ideal platform for the openers to get some runs under their belt.

#3. Anderson and Broad are always deadly in home conditions

Anderson and Broad will be the key again for England

Anderson and Broad are always a threat in the home conditions. Indian batsmen have to maintain the same level of patience and composure while facing them as they had displayed at Trent Bridge.

Sam Curran might be brought in to provide an extra dimension to the attack.

