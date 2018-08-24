Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Reasons why India should not take England lightly going into the fourth Test

Abhishek
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
246   //    24 Aug 2018, 12:13 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Five

India registered a famous victory at Trent Bridge. Buoyed by this win, they would be looking to draw level in the series by registering another win at Southampton. This would require another clinical performance in all the three departments.

Having said that, England would not be taking it hands down and will look to come back hard in the fourth Test. They are having about a week's time to retrospect on their shortcomings. They are a quality Test match side and are going to be a tough not to crack in the upcoming match.

This should be an interesting time to look at the reasons why India should not take England lightly going into the fourth test.

#1. Joe Root invited India to bat first in the third Test

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day One
Root won the toss and elected to field in the third test

On a track ideal for batting first, Root invited India to bat first. This was a suicidal move by the English skipper as it cost them the match and provided an opportunity for the Indians to make a comeback in the series.

Joe Root would not be playing a gracious host again and India should be wary about that.

#2. England openers are due for big innings

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three
Cook and Jennings will be raring to make amends in the 4th test

England openers have had an ordinary outing so far and they have struggled against the Indian new ball bowlers. Cook is due for a big inning and he would be itching to make it count this time around.

Moreover, the pitch at Southampton is expected to be more batting-friendly. This would be an ideal platform for the openers to get some runs under their belt.

#3. Anderson and Broad are always deadly in home conditions

New Zealand v England 2nd Test: Day 5
Anderson and Broad will be the key again for England

Anderson and Broad are always a threat in the home conditions. Indian batsmen have to maintain the same level of patience and composure while facing them as they had displayed at Trent Bridge.

Sam Curran might be brought in to provide an extra dimension to the attack.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ben Stokes Jos Buttler Leisure Reading
Abhishek
ANALYST
Crazy about cricket,football . Love to read and write about sports. Ardent follower of the Indian football team.
4 reasons why England should not take India lightly in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Reasons why India will win the...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why India lost the 2nd Test Match against England
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test: Rating the England players
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 reasons why England will defeat...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 3rd Test: 4 reasons why England...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 reasons why India can win Test series...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, Fourth Test: India's Predicted...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India won the 3rd Test match
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 3 reasons why Rishabh Pant should...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us