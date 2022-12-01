4 records broken by England during their run-fest on Day 1 of Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan

England's historic Test series against Pakistan got underway earlier on Thursday in Rawalpindi. For the first time since November 2005, an English squad took field in a Test against Pakistan in Pakistan.

Fans expected this series to be a close one, but judging by the way things transpired on the opening day, it seems like this will be one of the most one-sided series in Test cricket history. England's batters absolutely demolished the Pakistan bowling attack on their own home turf.

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook smashed a hundred each as the visitors ended with 506/4 on the board at the end of Day 1. Fans should note that only 75 overs were possible on the opening day of the Rawalpindi Test. If Pakistan bowled 90 overs, the total could have been around 600.

Lots of records were shattered on an eventful day in Rawalpindi. On that note, here are the top four records broken by Ben Stokes' men today.

#1 Quickest 100 in the 1st innings of a Test

13.4 overs - England🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v PAK at Rawalpindi, today

14.2 overs - Bangladesh v ENG at Dhaka, 2010

Generally, the openers tend to take time while playing red-ball cricket. They play out a few maiden overs and try to take the shine off the ball before playing some attacking strokes.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett did not follow that template at all. They bashed the opposition bowlers from the opening over and raced to 100 runs in just 13.4 overs. It was the quickest 100 by a team in the first innings to start a Test.

#2 Highest run rate for a 200-run opening partnership

6.53 - Zak Crawley & Ben Duckett🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v PAK, 2022

6.29 - Joe Burns & David Warner v NZ, 2015

6.22 - AB de Villiers & Graeme Smith v ZIM, 2005

As mentioned ahead, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett were on an attacking spree in Rawalpindi today. They added 233 runs for the first wicket in just 35.4 overs. The run rate during their partnership was 6.53.

With this partnership, Crawley and Duckett broke Joe Burns and David Warner's record for the highest run rate in an opening stand of 200 runs. They had a run rate of 6.29 against New Zealand in 2015.

#3 Most runs on Day 1 of a Test match

Pakistan v England - First Test Match: Day One (Image: Getty)

Back in 1910, Australia scored 494 runs on the opening day of the Sydney Test match against South Africa. The record stood for 112 years before being broken in the Rawalpindi Test match earlier today.

England aggregated 506 runs on Day 1 of the Test and set a new world record for most runs on the opening day of a Test.

#4 Most centuries on the 1st day of a Test

Pakistan v England - First Test Match: Day One (Image: Getty)

Today's Test marked the first time in the format's history that as many as four hundreds were smashed on Day 1. Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett were the four centurions of the day.

Duckett, Crawley and Pope have lost their wickets, but Brook is still not out on 101*. It will be interesting to see if he can complete a double hundred tomorrow in Rawalpindi.

