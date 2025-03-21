4 records made by Pakistan's batters in NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025

Pakistan bounced back with a brilliant win in the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series against New Zealand on Friday, March 21. They had lost the first two games and had to win the third to keep the series alive.

The hosts batted first and were bowled out for 204 as the visitors put up an all-round bowling effort. Haris Rauf with figures of 3/29 was the pick of the bowlers while Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, and Abbas Afridi chipped in with two wickets each.

In reply, Pakistan put up a brilliant effort with the bat to script a record run-chase. They were led by a magnificent unbeaten hundred from Hasan Nawaz and a crucial unbeaten half-century from skipper Salman Agha as they comfortably got over the line in just 16 overs with nine wickets to spare.

With two more games to go, the series now stands 2-1 in favor of New Zealand but the visitors still have a chance to win the series. On that note, let us look at some records made by Pakistan's batters in their stunning victory in the third T20I.

#4 Highest score at the 10-over mark of a T20I innings

Pakistan got off to a blazing start in the chase and continued to keep the foot on the accelerator througout, giving New Zealand no chance to come back into the game.

At the end of 10 overs during the chase, Pakistan had put up 124 runs on the board for the loss of one wicket. Notably, 124/1 is their highest ever score at the end of the 10-over mark of a T20I innings. It goes on to show that this is one of their best batting efforts in the format.

#3 Second-highest successful run-chase in T20I cricket

Pakistan chased down 205 runs successfully against New Zealand in the third T20I of the ongoing series to register their first win in three games. This is their second-highest successful run-chase in T20I cricket.

Their highest successful run-chase came at home in Karachi against the West Indies in 2021. West Indies had put up a total of 207/3 after batting first. The hosts had chased it down, getting to 208/3 in just 18.5 overs to win by seven wickets.

#2 Highest successful chase in T20Is away from home

This is Pakistan's joint-highest successful run-chase in T20Is away from home. They chased down 205 with nine wickets to spare against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland.

Before this, they had chased down a similar target of 205 against South Africa at the Centurion. South Africa had posted a total of 203/5 after batting first. In reply, the visitors got over the line in just 18 overs with nine wickets to spare.

#1 Fastest T20I hundred by a Pakistan batter

Hasan Nawaz, 22, broke the record for the fastest T20I hundred by a Pakistan batter. In this game, he slammed an unbeaten 105 off just 45 balls, hitting 10 fours and seven sixes at a strike-rate of 233.33. He reached the three-figure mark off just 44 balls.

The record was previously held by Babar Azam, who had scored a 49-ball hundred against South Africa at the Centurion in 2021. Nawaz, after being dismissed for consecutive ducks in the first two T20Is, made a comeback with a record-breaking century. He also became only the fourth batter from his country to score a T20I hundred.

