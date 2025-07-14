4 records/milestones achieved on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test ft. Washington Sundar

It was an exhilarating end to Day 4 (Sunday, July 13) of the Lord's Test match between India and England. Although India were terrific to bundle out England early, the home side bounced back to end the day in a strong position.

With Joe Root (40) as the top scorer in the second innings, the Ben Stokes-led side set a 193-run target for India. Jofra Archer provided the first breakthrough to England by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal (0).

The England pace unit was all over the Indian batters, as they bowled their hearts out and utilized optimum assistance from the surface. As a result, the visitors sustained a major collapse, with the notable dismissals of Karun Nair (14) and Shubman Gill (6). At Stumps, India were at 58/4, with KL Rahul (33*) at the crease.

Before we get ready for a cracking final day at the Home of Cricket, let's look at the records/milestones that were achieved on Sunday.

#1 Most runs by an Indian on England tour

Although Indian skipper Shubman Gill couldn't continue his purple patch at Lord's, he etched his name into history books. He has now garnered the most runs by an Indian batter in a Test series on English soil.

With 607 runs, Gill has gone past Rahul Dravid's tally of 602 in 2002. Virat Kohli (593 in 2018), Sunil Gavaskar (542 in 1979), and Dravid (461 in 2011) take the subsequent positions.

Shubman Gill registered the highest individual score of 269 by an Indian in England at Edgbaston during the second Test of the ongoing series. The knock saw him rack up 430 runs in the match, which is the most runs by an Indian in a single Test.

#2 Best figures by an Indian spinner in England since 2002

Washington Sundar delivered one of his finest Test bowling performances to tilt the game in India's favor on Day 4. The right-arm spinner dismissed Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith, and Shoaib Bashir, finishing with sublime figures of 4/22.

As a result, Sundar registered the best figures by an Indian spinner in England since 2002, when Harbhajan Singh recorded 5/115 at The Oval, as the game ended in a draw.

Washington Sundar also became the first Indian spinner to take four or more wickets at Lord's since Bishan Singh Bedi's 6/226 in 1974.

#3 Most bowled dismissals by any team in a Test since 1955

It is a massive achievement when a bowler beats the defense of a batter. In this aspect, India created history with the most bowled dismissals by a side in a Test match in the 21st century.

In total, India achieved 12 bowled dismissals in the ongoing Test, out of which seven came in the second innings. Notably, Washington Sundar impressed by going through the gates on four occasions.

The last instance of 12 or more bowled dismissals came in 1955 when New Zealand claimed 13 wickets via bowled dismissal.

#4 Most Test runs by a batter on home soil

Joe Root has exhibited incredible consistency in Test cricket, scoring 13,259 runs in 156 games at an average of 50.80, with 37 centuries. Be it home or away, he has found ways of scoring runs in every corner of the world.

On Sunday, Root surpassed Jacques Kallis (7,035) for the most Test runs by a batter on home soil. The right-hander has accumulated 7,045 runs at an average of 54.61 in England, including 15 centuries. He was the hosts' best batter on both occasions at Lord's, with scores of 104 & 40.

Ricky Ponting is at the top of this list, with 7,578 runs for Australia, where he hit 23 centuries.

