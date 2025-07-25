4 records/milestones made on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test ft. Rishabh Pant

England dominated the second day of the ongoing fourth Test against India at Old Trafford, Manchester. The game began on Wednesday, July 23. England are 1-2 ahead in the series as things stand.India resumed their first innings on 264/4. The visitors lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 358 eventually. Notably, Rishabh Pant walked out to bat despite a fractured toe and got to his fifty as well, which is a huge positive.England captain Ben Stokes led from the front, picking up a five-wicket haul. The hosts, in reply, ended the day on a solid position at 225/2. Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett both struck half-centuries to set the platform. Ollie Pope (20) and Joe Root (11) are unbeaten at the crease as they trail by 133 runs with eight wickets in hand.India's bowling seemed very ordinary as they struggled to apply pressure on the opposition batters. Anshul Kamboj dismissed Duckett as his maiden Test wicket on debut. That said, here are four records/milestones made on day two of the fourth game at Manchester.#4 Most 50-plus scores by an Indian wicketkeeper in a Test seriesRishabh Pant got to his fifty and was dismissed for 54 off 75 balls, including three boundaries and two sixes. This is his third half-century of the series, along with two centuries. Therefore, Pant now has five 50-plus scores in this series.He now has the most 50-plus scores by an Indian wicketkeeper in a Test series. Pant was tied with MS Dhoni and Farokh Engineer. Dhoni registered four 50-plus scores against Australia in 2008/09 and against England in 2014. Farokh Engineer also made four 50-plus scores against England in 1972/73.#3 Most Test runs in a series by a wicketkeeper in EnglandRishabh Pant is in top form this series. He has played a vital role at number five with the bat. The left-hander has scored 479 runs so far from seven innings at an average of 68.42.Pant surpassed former England wicketkeeper Alec Stewart for the most Test runs in a series by a wicketkeeper in England. Stewart had scored 464 runs against South Africa in 1998. Jamie Smith, with 415 runs in the ongoing series, and Jonny Bairstow, with 387 against Sri Lanka in 2016, are also on the list.#2 Second-highest opening partnership for England against India at ManchesterZak Crawley and Ben Duckett gave the hosts a solid start to their innings on day two of the ongoing match. Crawley scored 84 while Duckett made 94 as the duo added 166 runs for the first wicket.This is the second-highest opening partnership for England in Tests against India at Manchester. Graham Gooch and Michael Atherton hold the record for the highest opening partnership in this regard. The pair had scored 225 runs at Manchester in 1990 against India.#1 Most runs for India in WTCRishabh Pant is now also the leading run-scorer for India in the World Test Championship (WTC). The left-hander surpassed former captain Rohit Sharma, who had scored 2716 runs from 40 matches.Pant has 2731 runs from 38 games and 67 innings. He averages 43.34 with six tons and 16 fifties. He has also left behind Virat Kohli, who made 2617 runs from 46 matches. Among active Indian cricketers in the format, Shubman Gill, with 2512 runs, is the closest to Pant.