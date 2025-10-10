4 records/milestones made by India on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test ft. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal stamped his authority as India dominated proceedings on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies. The ongoing game is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

India won the toss and opted to bat first. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul got the hosts off to a decent start. However, their 58-run opening stand was broken when Rahul was dismissed on 38 off 54 balls.

Sai Sudharsan then joined Jaiswal in the middle. The left-handed duo put India in a commanding position with their 193-run stand for the second wicket. Sudharsan got to his second Test fifty. He was dismissed on 87 and missed out on his maiden Test hundred.

The star of the day was Yashasvi Jaiswal, who carried his rich vein of form. He struck yet another hundred and remained unbeaten on 173 at the close of play, with skipper Shubman Gill also unbeaten on 20. India ended the day on 318/2 from 90 overs.

That said, let us take a look at four records/milestones made by India on Day 1 of the second Test against the West Indies.

#4 7th Indian to play 50 matches in all three formats for India

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was named in the playing XI for the second Test against the West Indies. Therefore, this is his 50th Test match. With that, Bumrah achieved the milestone of representing the country in 50 matches each across all three formats. He has played 89 ODIs and 75 T20Is so far.

He joined former captains MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma on this list alongside Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and KL Rahul. No other players have played 50 or more matches for India in all three formats.

#3 Fourth most hundreds in Tests before turning 24

Yashasvi Jaiswal has had an incredible start to his Test career. He has established himself as a solid opener in the format at a young age of just 23. In just 48 innings so far, he has scored seven hundreds.

Jaiswal joined an elite list, becoming the player with the fourth-most hundreds in Tests before turning 24. He is only behind Don Bradman (12), Sachin Tendulkar (11), and Sir Garfield Sobers (9) on this list. The young left-hander has the fourth-joint most Test hundreds before turning 24. He is on par with Javed Miandad, Graeme Smith, Alastair Cook, and Kane Williamson, who all scored seven Test tons each before turning 24.

#2 Second most hundreds for India in WTC History

Yashasvi Jaiswal overtook Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul to become the batter with the second-most hundreds for India in the World Test Championship (WTC). He has seven hundreds for India in WTC history, going past Pant and Rahul, who have six each.

Jaiswal is only behind Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, who have nine hundreds each for India in WTC history. Overall, he is ranked 13th on the list of most WTC hundreds.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal is only the second to score multiple 150-plus scores on Day 1 of a Test in India

With his magnificent knock of an unbeaten 173 off 253 balls, Yashasvi Jaiswal became only the second batter to score multiple 150-plus scores on the opening day of a Test in India. He had scored 179 runs against England on the first day of the Vizag Test in 2024.

Former captain Virat Kohli is the only other player to have achieved this feat. Kohli had scored 151 against England at Vizag in 2016 and 156 against Sri Lanka in Delhi in 2017. Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 173 is also the fourth-highest score by an Indian opener on the opening day of a Test. Wasim Jaffer tops the list with 192 runs against Pakistan in Kolkata in 2007.

