4 Sachin Tendulkar records Virat Kohli will eye next after 2023 World Cup

Virat Kohli leveled Sachin Tendulkar's world record for the most ODI hundreds yesterday (November 5) in Kolkata. The star Indian batter registered his 49th century in the 50-over format. He now has the same number of hundreds as Tendulkar in the ODI format of cricket.

With India set to play at least two more matches in the 2023 World Cup, many fans believe that Virat Kohli will break Sachin Tendulkar's record and become the first batter in cricket history to have 50 ODI hundreds.

He will be up against the Netherlands on Sunday (November 12) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which has been his IPL home venue for 15 years. It would be poetic if Kohli breaks Sachin's record on that ground.

Virat Kohli still has a few more years of international cricket left in him. The star Indian batter will try to break the following records of Tendulkar after the 2023 World Cup.

#1 Virat Kohli can overtake Sachin Tendulkar on list of players with most 100s at home

Sachin Tendulkar owns the record for the most centuries by a batter on home soil. Nicknamed as the 'God of Cricket', Tendulkar registered 42 hundreds while playing in India.

Virat Kohli has recorded 37 centuries in India so far. If he plays for a few more years, he can overtake Sachin on this list. He needs six centuries to become the new owner of the record for the most centuries by a player on home soil in international cricket history.

#2 Virat Kohli can break another home soil record of Sachin Tendulkar

Apart from most centuries, Sachin Tendulkar also owns the record for the most runs by a batter on home soil in international cricket history. Tendulkar aggregated 14,192 runs on Indian pitches during his international career.

Virat Kohli has aggregated 11,738 runs on home soil so far. He overtook Mahela Jayawardene on the all-time list yesterday. Along with Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara and Jacques Kallis are also ahead of Virat on the list.

#3 Virat can break an ODI record of Tendulkar very soon

Kohli has scored 6,046 ODI runs in India so far. He is second on the list of players with the most ODI runs on Indian soil. In 116 innings, he has amassed 6,046 runs at an average of 60.46 and a strike rate of 96.74.

Sachin Tendulkar is the only player with more ODI runs than Kohli in matches hosted by India. He scored 6,976 runs, meaning Kohli needs 950 runs to break Tendulkar's record.

#4 Most runs by an Indian against South Africa

India and South Africa have had an exciting rivalry in international cricket. The two teams regularly visit each other for bilateral series. Kohli has scored 3,058 runs in international matches against the South African team so far.

Sachin Tendulkar has the most runs by an Indian against South Africa in international matches. Playing against the Proteas, Tendulkar amassed 3,752 runs across all formats. Kohli needs 695 runs to break Tendulkar's record in the India vs South Africa rivalry.