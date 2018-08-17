Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 things need India need to do differently in Trent Bridge 

Aayush Kataria
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
551   //    17 Aug 2018, 17:46 IST

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Five
Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri

India travels to Trent Bridge for the third Test, having lost the first two games. If Kohli's men fail to bring their A-game to Nottingham, any chance to win the series will vanish before their eyes. The Lord's Test lasted only 170 overs - not even two full days. After such an embarrassing capitulation, it is evident that changes have to be made. So what can India do differently to change their fortunes?

#4 Open with Cheteshwar Pujara

Yorkshire v Nottinghamshire - Specsavers County Championship: Division One
Cheteshwar Pujara

In the five overseas Tests India has played in 2018, their highest opening stand has been 50 runs. In the five matches, India's average first wicket partnership has been 17.8. In both England and South Africa, the openers have been a major problem for the Men in Blue

As his golden pair at Lord's exhibited, Murali Vijay is completely out of touch. The Tamil Nadu opener looks a shadow of the batsman who was extremely successful in India's last overseas cycle. Shikar Dhawan has failed on way too many overseas tours for the team management to be able to trust him anymore. Even KL Rahul has not done much to impress of late but he still deserves more chances.

With all the openers struggling, the best option for India is to open with Cheteshwar Pujara. In any case, the number three is virtually opening because of the poor performances the openers are giving. There is no denying that Pujara's own form has been nothing significant either but as things stand the Saurashtra batsman is likely to see the new ball out than either of India's openers. Whether Pujara gets runs or not, one thing guaranteed with him is that he will play out a lot of balls like his 87 ball outing at Lords vindicated.

This move will open a place in the middle order and that place must be taken up by Karun Nair. The Karnatakan has been in England for a while as captain of the 'A' team, where he scored three half-centuries in three first-class games indicating some good form. Also, the 26-year-old has fond memories of playing the English having scored a triple century at Chepauk in 2016.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant BCCI Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium Lord's Cricket Ground
Aayush Kataria
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket and Football lover.
3 ways how India can turn things around in the 3rd Test...
RELATED STORY
India vs England : Three things that need to change for...
RELATED STORY
How will India fare at Trent-Bridge?
RELATED STORY
4 things England need to do to continue their winning...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 3 reasons why Rishabh Pant should...
RELATED STORY
4 Questions India should try to answer before the third Test
RELATED STORY
3 things India need to address in order to win the 2nd...
RELATED STORY
3 Things India Must Do To Win Overseas
RELATED STORY
India vs England Third Test: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
4 changes India should make for the third Test 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us